TikTok is too Chinese for the US—and too American for China

The best case scenario for China now is twist Zhang Yiming's arm until he openly confronts Trump by refusing to sell anything and even changes the algorithm to be anti-Trump. It will not be easy for Trump to ban the app because people can just use VPN to access it. Sooner or later somebody is going to sue the Trump administration in court and turn it into a First Amendment controversy. Now Trump has pissed everybody off going into elections.



China has *all* the cards... if it can twist Zhang Yiming's arm hard enough.

