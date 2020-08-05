/ Register

TikTok is too Chinese for the US—and too American for China

Discussion in 'China & Far East' started by obj 705A, Aug 5, 2020 at 12:28 AM.

    obj 705A

    obj 705A FULL MEMBER

    TikTok is feeling the heat in the US because it’s seen as fundamentally a Chinese app. In China, it’s suffering from the opposite perception.

    After Microsoft emerged as the most likely contender to buy TikTok from its Chinese parent ByteDance, with the blessing of the Trump administration, it sparked a major discussion on Chinese social media (link in Chinese). Then Zhang Yiming, ByteDance’s founder and CEO, added fuel to fire with a company memo (August 3) that expressed understanding of the “macro” conditions fueling the sale demand—and failed to mention the word “China.”

    On Weibo, Zhang was denounced as a US “lapdog,” while a survey conducted by a tech columnist that asked what people thought of the TikTok sale (link in Chinese) saw the vast majority of the 1,800 respondents choose the option “ByteDance has kneeled” to the White House. The reaction is at odds with the patriotic support for other Chinese tech giants that have been the focus of US pressure, such as telecom equipment maker Huawei, even though ByteDance is one of the only Chinese startups to have created a truly global phenomenon (Quartz member exclusive).

    Zhang focused on global expansion far more quickly than the older generation of Chinese tech giants, launching TikTok overseas not long after its censored Chinese version, Douyin, became a hit in China. Yet many of the steps the company took on that journey are now being held up as evidence it is not being invested enough in China—underscoring just how hard it is becoming for tech companies to satisfy both Beijing and Washington, and users in both countries.

    Many online commenters said the company had far too many US investors, listing names like BlackRock and General Atlantic, something that would have been seen as a sign of the success in the past. “The different shareholders of Huawei and ByteDance have led to the two companies’ different reactions to US sanctions,” wrote another journalist, alluding to fact the Chinese telecom equipment maker, which claims to be owned by its employees, is seen as having been tougher in its dealings with the US than the social media firm.

    Earlier this year, the company also replaced TikTok chief Alex Zhu, who grew up in China, with Disney veteran Kevin Mayer.

    “Neither Zhang nor ByteDance deserves any sympathy from us,” wrote Hai Quan She, another Weibo blogger who has 3 million followers. “…The app is afraid to have any connection with China.”

    After the flurry of attacks on his page, Zhang hid all his posts. In an internal letter to Chinese employees today, Zhang praised ByteDance’s China team for its resilience and said the company was facing the brunt of anti-Chinese sentiment among politicians in the US and India, and high expectations from users in China. He urged workers to maintain a “Martian perspective”—which appears to be company lingo for trying to take a step back from one’s own national or cultural perspective—and again highlighted ByteDance’s global reach. “Most Chinese firms will not encounter cross-cultural conflict,” he said.

    ByteDance has a lot to lose as it navigates those clashes.

    “ByteDance’s emphasis on being a ‘global’ company and the failure to mention China or the Chinese government in one of its internal memos has upset many Chinese people,” warned Hu Xijin, editor in chief of China’s hawkish state-owned media Global Times in a video (link in Chinese). “I hope ByteDance will remember that without the global market it cannot expand; but without the China market, it could not even survive.”

    https://qz.com/1888102/bytedances-tiktok-sale-talks-with-microsoft-stir-anger-in-china/
     
    Feng Leng

    Feng Leng SENIOR MEMBER

    That sounds like a threat... the nuclear option is on the table :)
     
    FairAndUnbiased

    FairAndUnbiased SENIOR MEMBER

    The spiritual white man will learn that he is not seen as white by real whites, and that he is also no longer seen as Chinese by the real Chinese.

    The white man only recognizes skin color, while Chinese man only recognizes the brain. In the end, he has the skin of a Chinese man and the brain of a white man - he's nothing to both.
     
    bolo

    bolo SENIOR MEMBER

    If Chinese businesses can take away from this is not to make your company public. Keep it private company. You will not raise as much money but you will not have different investors who wants different things and directions for the company.
     
    Feng Leng

    Feng Leng SENIOR MEMBER

    The best case scenario for China now is twist Zhang Yiming's arm until he openly confronts Trump by refusing to sell anything and even changes the algorithm to be anti-Trump. It will not be easy for Trump to ban the app because people can just use VPN to access it. Sooner or later somebody is going to sue the Trump administration in court and turn it into a First Amendment controversy. Now Trump has pissed everybody off going into elections.

    China has *all* the cards... if it can twist Zhang Yiming's arm hard enough.
     
    OBLiTeRate TrumpTurd

    OBLiTeRate TrumpTurd FULL MEMBER

    Your idea is a very BRILLIANT.
    I support it 1000%.
     
    obj 705A

    obj 705A FULL MEMBER

    Indeed it would be best if Douyin would mainly operate to gain money from the Chinese market while the overseas TikTok would mainly operate to achieve China's political agenda with profit as a distant second priority since Douyin will always make sure they have enough money. From a purely economic point of view TikTok itself is insignificant so it's benifit is political.
    Even if TikTok get's blocked people can still use VPN, therefore TikTok should tweek the algorithm to hide pro US establishment videos at the bottom while promoting pro ANTIFA, pro BLM videos and accounts, this is how it can best serve China, and any attack on TikTok will be interpreted as silencing of BLM and the lefties. this is how the CIA uses it's own social media. China has it's own global social media weapon now, it's about time to learn from your enemy on how to use it.
     
