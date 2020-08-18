What's new

TikTok files complaint against Trump administration

ASKardar

Oct 2, 2019
Popular video-sharing app TikTok has asked a U.S. judge to block the Trump administration from enforcing a ban on the Chinese social media network, according to court documents filed late on Friday.

TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance Ltd., filed a complaint in a Washington federal court challenging the recent prohibitory moves by the Trump administration.

The U.S. Commerce Department announced a ban on Friday blocking people in the United States from downloading Chinese-owned messaging app WeChat and TikTok starting Sept. 20.

The ban was being introduced for political reasons, TikTok and ByteDance alleged in their complaint. TikTok also said the ban would violate the company’s First Amendment rights.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who has been locked in a long-running trade dispute with China, issued an executive order on Aug. 6 that prohibited U.S. transactions with the Chinese owners of messaging app WeChat and TikTok.

Both ByteDance and TikTok are seeking a “declaratory” judgment and an order “invalidating and preliminarily and permanently enjoining the Prohibitions and the August 6 order,” according to the complaint.

The White House did not immediately respond when Reuters contacted it for comment early on Saturday.

TikTok, which has over 100 million users in the United States, said the ban would “irreversibly destroy the TikTok business in the U.S.”

TikTok files complaint against Trump administration

TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance Ltd., filed a complaint in a Washington federal court challenging the recent prohibitory moves by Trump
TikTok to be banned from US app stores from Sunday
U.S. to start blocking TikTok and WeChat downloads Sunday
Woman shared fake husband death news on tiktok
Exclusive: China would rather see TikTok U.S. close than a forced sale
Singapore continues to draw investments from global players including TikTok owner ByteDance, PayPal, Twitter
TikTok Deal Is Complicated by New Rules From China Over Tech Exports
TikTok likely to announce sale of U.S. operations in the coming days, CEO Kevin Mayer quits
Vietnamese tech firm sues TikTok, alleging copyright infringement
Indian TikTok copycats are hardly a match for the real deal
Pakistani TikTok Star Bought A Luxurious Limousine From US

