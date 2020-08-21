TikTok: Even A Temporary Ban Could Make 90% Of Users Quit The App Lawyers for popular video app TikTok are asking a federal judge to block President Trump's order banning the app from taking effect on Sunday.

In this photo illustration, a TikTok logo seen displayed on a smartphone with a ByteDance logo picture in the background.

TikTok leaders make clear

If TikTok were banned for two months, up to half of its users in America would never come back. If the ban persisted for six months, 90% of TikTok users would be gone forever, according to a top TikTok executive.