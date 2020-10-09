What's new

Tiktok banned in Pakistan - PTA gone crazy

Its happening all over the world. They're banning major social media platforms left and right and the famous ones that obviously can't be banned are being heavily controlled by world governments.

Now obviously I don't like Tik Tok but banning is no solution to anything.
Also makes me feel weird about the Digital Pakistan thing, but Okay.
 
Indonesia gov also banned tiktok for some time in the past but look like it has been lifted in which I think it is because Tiktok pay the tax .
 
Indos said:
Indonesia gov also banned tiktok for some time in the past but look like it has been lifted in which I think it is because Tiktok pay the tax .
Over here things are different. They did it because of so called immoral content which is literally on every online platform in the world, even a part of the human brain has some immoral shit going on.
 
Ghost Hobbit said:
THANK YOU PAKISTAN FOR PROVING BLOOD IS THICKER THAN WATER!! :-)

NOW TOGETHER WE CAN TEAR BYTEDANCE LIMB TO LIMB, ORGAN HARVEST IT AND NAIL IT TO THE WALL AS AN EXAMPLE!!!

I always knew that in times of great crisis Pakistan will come to India's support. WELCOME TO THE INDIA, USA ALLIANCE TO TEACH CHINA A LESSON BY TEARING UP TIK TOK!!!

Next step- Huawei Ban!!!!
Sure indian. :omghaha:
 
Neurath said:
Over here things are different. They did it because of so called immoral content which is literally on every online platform in the world, even a part of the human brain has some immoral shit going on.
Look like it is also the main reason it was banned in Indonesia in 2018 but actually I dont know whether they are allowed to operate now, but look like it is because I have read recent news saying Tiktok donate some money for Indonesian Covid 19 task force


Indonesia bans Chinese video app Tik Tok for 'inappropriate content'
By Reuters Staff
2 Min Read

July 4, 20181:25 PM Updated 2 years ago

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian authorities said on Wednesday they had banned Chinese video app Tik Tok for containing “pornography, inappropriate content and blasphemy”.

The ban, which went into effect on Tuesday, is temporary and can be lifted after Tik Tok scrubs its content, said Minister of Communications and Information Rudiantara, who uses one name.

Tik Tok, popular among young people for its quirky videos, was the most downloaded app in the Apple app store globally in the first quarter of 2018.


It is operated by venture-backed Toutiao, valued at more than $30 billion according to sources, that is one of China’s fastest-growing tech start-ups.

Toutiao, also known as Bytedance Technology, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

“The app has a lot of negative and harmful content, especially for children,” said Rudiantara.

“Once Tik Tok can give us guarantees they can maintain clean content, it can re-open.”

The world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation has stepped up efforts to control online content after a rise in hoax stories and hate speech, and amid controversial anti-pornography laws pushed by Islamic parties.

Indonesia threatened last year to block Facebook’s WhatsApp messenger, unless obscene Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) images provided by third parties were removed.

www.reuters.com

Indonesia bans Chinese video app Tik Tok for 'inappropriate content'

Indonesian authorities said on Wednesday they had banned Chinese video app Tik Tok for containing "pornography, inappropriate content and blasphemy".
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
Neurath said:
Its happening all over the world. They're banning major social media platforms left and right and the famous ones that obviously can't be banned are being heavily controlled by world governments.

Now obviously I don't like Tik Tok but banning is no solution to anything.
Also makes me feel weird about the Digital Pakistan thing, but Okay.
hmmm....yes it's happening all over the world They're banning chinese apps.
 
arjunk said:
They will use the same bullshit excuse to ban other major social media platforms and spy on us. They have no respect for our data considering how much of it is on sale for 2rs on the internet. The **** is PTI doing?
www.thenews.com.pk

TikTok in banned in Pakistan for 'immoral, indecent' content

The company failed to to effectively moderate unlawful online content, says PTA
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk
Only those orders should be issued which can possibly be implemented. If something is banned doesn't mean it can't be accessed or used within country. They need to find some other strategy.
 
