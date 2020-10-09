Tiktok banned in Pakistan - PTA gone crazy

Neurath said: Over here things are different. They did it because of so called immoral content which is literally on every online platform in the world, even a part of the human brain has some immoral shit going on. Click to expand...

Indonesia bans Chinese video app Tik Tok for 'inappropriate content'

Indonesia bans Chinese video app Tik Tok for 'inappropriate content' Indonesian authorities said on Wednesday they had banned Chinese video app Tik Tok for containing "pornography, inappropriate content and blasphemy".

Look like it is also the main reason it was banned in Indonesia in 2018 but actually I dont know whether they are allowed to operate now, but look like it is because I have read recent news saying Tiktok donate some money for Indonesian Covid 19 task forceBy Reuters Staff2 Min ReadJuly 4, 20181:25 PM Updated 2 years agoJAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian authorities said on Wednesday they had banned Chinese video app Tik Tok for containing “pornography, inappropriate content and blasphemy”.The ban, which went into effect on Tuesday, is temporary and can be lifted after Tik Tok scrubs its content, said Minister of Communications and Information Rudiantara, who uses one name.Tik Tok, popular among young people for its quirky videos, was the most downloaded app in the Apple app store globally in the first quarter of 2018.It is operated by venture-backed Toutiao, valued at more than $30 billion according to sources, that is one of China’s fastest-growing tech start-ups.Toutiao, also known as Bytedance Technology, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.“The app has a lot of negative and harmful content, especially for children,” said Rudiantara.Advertisement“Once Tik Tok can give us guarantees they can maintain clean content, it can re-open.”The world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation has stepped up efforts to control online content after a rise in hoax stories and hate speech, and amid controversial anti-pornography laws pushed by Islamic parties.Indonesia threatened last year to block Facebook’s WhatsApp messenger, unless obscene Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) images provided by third parties were removed.