TikTok app surpasses 2.5 billion downloads globally this week, not impacted by US ban in America

hussain0216 said: Can't you just download it off the internet and use a VPN? Click to expand...

Yes. This happend in India where the ban backfired with an explosion of Indian videos and sites explaining how to avoid content blocks in India specifically to access apps like TikTok. Ironically something those dishonest selfproclainmed "free countries" regimes fear themself, unlike China where its actually the reverse.Might be another reason next to fear of unrest in their own population popping too many dreams of freedom at once why the U.S. regime shied away just resorted to slander TikTok and China in the U.S.A..