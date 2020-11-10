What's new

TikTok app surpasses 2.5 billion downloads globally this week, not impacted by US ban in America

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
34,891
1
65,098
Country
China
Location
China
TikTok app surpasses 2.5 billion downloads globally this week

Sensor Tower reports the U.S. is TikTok’s third most popular market
Samson Amore | November 10, 2020

The TikTok app surpassed 2.5 billion downloads globally this week, according to app analysis outfit Sensor Tower.

The social video sharing application is most popular in India, followed by China (where it operates as a clone of the TikTok app called Douyin) and then the United States. Though the app was recently banned in India, after the country’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said he received many complaints about “misuse and transmission of user data” to servers outside the country, India still accounts for the majority of downloads.

Since its 2017 launch in the U.S., TikTok has been downloaded over 206.7 million times, Sensor Tower analyst Stephanie Chan told TheWrap.


TikTok’s overall global operations remain in full swing despite recent national security controversies in both India and the United States. President Trump moved to block TikTok this summer in the U.S., saying the app posed a security threat to Americans because of its close ties to China’s communist government.

“TikTok’s installs in the U.S. haven’t been noticeably impacted by the White House’s executive order or news of the Oracle deal,” Chan said. “Although first-time downloads of the app have decreased month-over-month since March, that may be attributed to the easing of coronavirus-related lockdowns rather than the threat of a ban.”

TikTok has denied ever sharing data with China’s government, even though if push came to shove, China’s laws stipulate it would have to. Trump’s executive order looked to ban the app from the U.S. unless it reached a deal with an American company to sell off its U.S. assets. A deal with Oracle to sell the U.S. assets of the company remains stalled.

www.thewrap.com

TikTok Tops 2.5 Billion in Global Downloads

Sensor Tower reports the U.S. is TikTok's third most popular market
www.thewrap.com www.thewrap.com
 
dbc

dbc

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Feb 1, 2009
3,566
11
3,992
Country
United States
Location
United States
G

Globenim

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 19, 2011
2,088
-1
3,520
Country
China
Location
Thailand
hussain0216 said:
Can't you just download it off the internet and use a VPN?
Click to expand...
Yes. This happend in India where the ban backfired with an explosion of Indian videos and sites explaining how to avoid content blocks in India specifically to access apps like TikTok. Ironically something those dishonest selfproclainmed "free countries" regimes fear themself, unlike China where its actually the reverse.
Might be another reason next to fear of unrest in their own population popping too many dreams of freedom at once why the U.S. regime shied away just resorted to slander TikTok and China in the U.S.A..
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top