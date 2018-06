Turkish agency to provide food to 300,000 Mexicans



Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has established two greenhouses in Mexico which will provide food to 300,000 people in a year, the state-run agency said on Monday.



The greenhouses were established in Iztapalapa district of Mexico City, where migration from rural areas and inadequate public services have rendered a large population marginalized, according to a statement.



The vegetables produced at the greenhouses will be distributed to needy families.



Education on vegetable cultivation will also be provided to women, it added.

