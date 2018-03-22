Tigris Shield Peace Operation Updates & Discussions

By clearing the main camps in the mountains and establishing of military bases in the area. The objective is to keep PKK and smugglers out of the Turkish border and establishing checkpoints and surveillance posts preventing of unknown activity in the mountains. The situation in the cities is part of the Iraqi internal affairs I think and its job of the Iraqi authorities to work together with KRG and the Kurds in the towns. Also its their work to prevent PKKs terror and criminal activities and destroy cells of the terrorist organizations in the cities.





Lets let the possible operation and its state to mature. I am sure we will not wait to long.

Click to expand...