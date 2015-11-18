Tiger Tank Shot Down Plane! Eastern Front - 1943

That is not the case. The Wehrmacht was heavily short on numbers on Western Front.

For instance, during the Normandy invasion only around 400 Luftwaffe fighters were in a condition to be used against about 9000 Allied aircraft.

Moreover, they threw everything at the Battle of Bulge and dealt a heavy blow on Allies but were not in a position to fight a two-front war as well as were low on manpower and resources.







Thank you, It will be good if you can share the name of the book.