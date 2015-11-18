What's new

Tiger Tank Shot Down Plane! Eastern Front - 1943

dexter said:

The extraordinary story of how panzer ace Otto Carius managed to shoot down a Soviet plane using his Tiger tank!
I have Otto Carius' book and I remember him mentioning it. I also remember he said at some battle a gunner shot a Soviet (I think commissar) with the main gun.
 
Tai Hai Chen said:
Germans were known to be very good against Russians but very very bad against Brits and Americans.
That is not the case. The Wehrmacht was heavily short on numbers on Western Front.
For instance, during the Normandy invasion only around 400 Luftwaffe fighters were in a condition to be used against about 9000 Allied aircraft.
Moreover, they threw everything at the Battle of Bulge and dealt a heavy blow on Allies but were not in a position to fight a two-front war as well as were low on manpower and resources.

Foinikas said:
I have Otto Carius' book and I remember him mentioning it. I also remember he said at some battle a gunner shot a Soviet (I think commissar) with the main gun.
Thank you, It will be good if you can share the name of the book.
 
dexter said:
That is not the case. The Wehrmacht was heavily short on numbers on Western Front.
For instance, during the Normandy invasion only around 400 Luftwaffe fighters were in a condition to be used against about 9000 Allied aircraft.
Moreover, they threw everything at the Battle of Bulge and dealt a heavy blow on Allies but were not in a position to fight a two-front war as well as were low on manpower and resources.



Thank you, It will be good if you can share the name of the book.
Tigers in the mud. In Greek they title is "Tanks in the mud". You should definitely buy it. I agree with what you said about Germans and the Western Front. They fought exceptionally well in all fronts.
SecularNationalist said:
But ultimately it was Russians who defeated the Germans and turned the tide of WW2.
The Americans were reaching Berlin as well. But the fight in the Eastern Front was brutal.
Tai Hai Chen said:
Germans are qi ruan pa ying. Bully the weak. Fear the strong.
That's extremely wrong. Just check German history.
 
Foinikas said:
The Americans were reaching Berlin as well. But the fight in the Eastern Front was brutal.
Americans reached Berlin just for taking the credit when all the nasty work was already done by the Russians. If any nation who suffered the most and turned the tide of WW2 that was Russia.
AZMwi said:
this guy makes some amazing documentaries on WW2
Yes Mark Felton never disappoint.
 
