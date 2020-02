The ability of the Tigre to take battle damage has been proven on several occasions and on one such mission, CAPT Teddy recalled how a machine gun ambush had been set to shoot down the Tigers, one of which he was flying.



“The aircraft is very, very resilient to battle damage (and) I am proof of that. It was a helicopter ambush, the day before we fought a heavy company of Katibat and they knew the French helicopters would come back, so it was a suicide mission for them, they put some wounded guys on a hotspot with heavy machine guns and told them to concentrate their fire on them,” he recalled.



“I was flying and took 15 rounds of (7.62mm) PKM shells and it wasn’t a problem for me or the helicopter. One (avionics) box was hit but the helicopter merely advised me that it had switched to an alternate box. It was not a major problem and I flew it for 20 minutes back to the nearest secure French position.



“The second Tigre was hit too but we continued to fight after I came back. At another time we also had an RPG hit a Tigre and it was repaired in Gao in about two days,” CAPT Teddy said.