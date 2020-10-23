Tiger Force Helps Start Crackdown Against Artificial Inflation and Hoarding
Posted 1 hour ago by Haroon Hayder
District administrations of Sialkot and Lahore carried out raids after Tiger Force volunteers pointed out different shops and warehouses involved in artificial inflation and hoarding.
According to details, different teams of district administrations of both cities seized massive stocks of sugar, rice, and flour stocked illegally from the warehouses and sealed a large number of shops for illicit profiteering.
Besides impounding the essential food items and sealing the shops and warehouses, both district administrations imposed heavy fines on the hoarders and illegal profiteers and lodged FIRs to initiate legal proceedings against them.
Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a meeting held at Jinnah Convention Center Islamabad, had formally tasked Tiger Force volunteers to keep an eye on the prices and identify hoarding of essential commodities in their localities.
In a separate development, Chief Minister Punjab, Usman Buzdar, ordered concerned officials to ensure the availability of essential food items at the government-approved prices in local markets.
According to a statement issued by Principal Secretary to CM Punjab, the CM has directed officers of district administrations to regularly visit local markets to monitor the prices of essential commodities and present the report of their visits to CM Office.
---------------------
Posted 1 hour ago by Haroon Hayder
District administrations of Sialkot and Lahore carried out raids after Tiger Force volunteers pointed out different shops and warehouses involved in artificial inflation and hoarding.
According to details, different teams of district administrations of both cities seized massive stocks of sugar, rice, and flour stocked illegally from the warehouses and sealed a large number of shops for illicit profiteering.
Besides impounding the essential food items and sealing the shops and warehouses, both district administrations imposed heavy fines on the hoarders and illegal profiteers and lodged FIRs to initiate legal proceedings against them.
Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a meeting held at Jinnah Convention Center Islamabad, had formally tasked Tiger Force volunteers to keep an eye on the prices and identify hoarding of essential commodities in their localities.
In a separate development, Chief Minister Punjab, Usman Buzdar, ordered concerned officials to ensure the availability of essential food items at the government-approved prices in local markets.
According to a statement issued by Principal Secretary to CM Punjab, the CM has directed officers of district administrations to regularly visit local markets to monitor the prices of essential commodities and present the report of their visits to CM Office.
Tiger Force Helps Start Crackdown Against Artificial Inflation and Hoarding
District administrations of Sialkot and Lahore carried out raids after Tiger Force volunteers pointed out different shops and warehouses involved
propakistani.pk