Tiger Eco Taxi: The country's first electric three-wheeler will go into production from July

Imagine a transport that is environmentally friendly; So that even if there is no air-conditioning system, it does not feel hot; So that you feel safer than other vehicles. What if you don't even have to spend a fortune on such a transport?



Such a transport is going to be launched soon. The country's first electric three-wheeler 'Tiger Eco Taxi' will go into production in July.



Tiger Motors is bringing the three-wheeler to the market. They will start selling in the first week of July



Kazi Jasimul Islam Bappi, owner of Bagh Motors, said, "We have set up a factory in Gazipur and will go into production this July." He also mentioned that some machinery will come from China in the coming weeks. They will be installed throughout the month of June.



He said the current factory capacity is 5,000 units per month.



In addition, the country's first electric three-wheeler tiger eco-taxi was allowed to run on the road. In March, the vehicle was allowed to run on the road by the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA).



The price of this safe car made with advanced technology is 6 lakh 25 thousand rupees, said Bappi.



He also said that a ride-sharing application made only for Tiger Eco Taxi is being considered.



All vehicles made by Tiger Motors will be subject to an ecosystem designed by the company so that they can accommodate all three-wheelers.



Currently, the car has two models. One has a capacity of 1500 watts and the other has a capacity of 1600 watts.

Security has been given priority



Tiger Eco Taxi gets government approval to run on the road after passing BRTA rigorous testing and screening; Where most other such vehicles are considered illegal.



Although getting government approval was not easy. It takes about two years for the company to get approval.



Malik Bappi said, "We manufactured 11 vehicles in April 2020. Since then we have been trying to get government approval for the vehicles to run on the road. We finally got the approval in March."



Bappi said the eco-friendly dual power-battery and solar-powered three-wheeler have been developed as a comfortable option for passengers, ensuring their safety.



One of the safety features of the car is the 'panic button' attached to the passenger seat. Pressing this button will immediately reduce the speed of the car to five kilometers per hour.



Then the car will be idle for twenty minutes. At the same time this button is able to alert the authorities. The button will send a signal to the control room made for the car; So that the authorities can disable the effectiveness of the taxi.



The three-wheeler also has a security camera; Which will record and store all videos on a central server. Also, there is embedded real-time GPS tracking system.



Bappi said they have developed a monitoring system that will show the real-time location of the three-wheeler. They will see the details of its maintenance through a mobile application.



Regarding the construction of the car, Bappi said that they used high-grade steel which is usually used for large vehicles. It has been used to ensure the durability and durability of the vehicle.



In addition, the Tiger Eco Taxi will have larger wheels than ordinary CNG-powered three-wheelers and human-wheelers. There will also be a hydraulic braking system with anti-lock brake system (ABS).



This eco-friendly car will use lithium-ion batteries.



The batteries currently used in such vehicles are made of lead and acid, which is harmful to the environment. Bappi also mentioned that these do not last for more than six months.



Lithium-ion batteries, on the other hand, are environmentally friendly and last about seven years, he said.



A 460 watt solar panel used in a car can save up to 40 percent charge during the day. As a result, the car will be able to go an additional 40 kilometers.



The car has many more features including dashboard monitoring system, anti-theft technology and speed monitoring.

Go comfortable



The three-wheelers currently running on the country's roads have two major drawbacks. Vehicles make loud noises as well as they are uncomfortably hot.



Emphasis has been placed on tackling these two issues in Tiger Eco Taxi.



This electric car is almost silent. On the other hand, its internal ventilation system and fan are designed in such a way that the indoor temperature never exceeds 32 degrees Celsius.



Even taxi passengers will get unlimited internet service while stuck in traffic. There is also a tablet for passengers, which can be used for entertainment or official work.



If a passenger's phone or laptop runs out of battery, they also have a charger cabinet.



Bappi said that they are thinking of a ride sharing application to make the Tiger Eco Taxi available to everyone. However, considering the demand and the opportunity to create an app, the next step will be to create an app.



"We plan to use the same color for this easybike, even if it runs in different areas or zones," he said.

Low cost travel