Ties with China 'cornerstone' of Pakistan's foreign policy: PM
During Premier Imran's visit to Beijing, both sides expressed 'strong determination to safeguard CPEC from all threats'
During Premier Imran’s visit to Beijing, both sides expressed 'strong determination to safeguard CPEC from all threats'
tribune.com.pk
PM Imran, on the special invitation of the Chinese leadership, is visiting China from February 3 to 6. PHOTO: NNI/FILE
ISLAMABAD:
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday underscored that the Pakistan-China relationship was “the cornerstone of its foreign policy” as both sides reiterated their support on issues “concerning each other's core interests”.
According to a joint statement released after the meeting of PM Imran with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Pakistan side expressed its “commitment to One-China Policy and support for China on Taiwan, South China Sea, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet”.
“The Chinese side reaffirmed its support for Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty, independence and security, as well as promoting its socio-economic development and prosperity,” it added.
As per the statement: “The leaders of the two countries held in-depth exchange of views on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations as well as the regional situation and international political landscape.”
PM Imran also lauded Xi for his Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), saying the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) significantly contributed to Pakistan's economic and social development.
“Both sides acknowledged the major contribution of CPEC projects, particularly in the areas of energy and transport infrastructure, in strengthening Pakistan’s key role in regional connectivity while modernising its economic base.”
They also reaffirmed their support for timely completion of the CPEC projects while agreeing to further “leverage the private sectors and entrepreneurs” to contribute to Pakistan’s industrialisation.
"Both sides expressed their strong determination to safeguard CPEC from all threats and negative propaganda," the statement added. The Chinese side also appreciated the launch of the Pakistan-China Business and Investment Forum, it said.
“The leaders agreed to task the CPEC Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) to strengthen cooperation across all areas,” it said.
The two sides highlighted the significance of Gwadar as a central pillar of CPEC and important node in regional connectivity, it said, adding, “according to the "1 + 4" layout, the two sides agreed to jointly accelerate the construction and operation of Gwadar Port and build Gwadar low-carbon circular industry zone.”
The statement said that the Pakistan and Chinese leaders agreed to develop Gwadar for the socio-economic benefit of its residents.
During the interaction, Pakistan also reaffirmed its commitment to the security of all Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in Pakistan.
“Both sides observed that [the] CPEC was a win-win enterprise and pivotal for regional prosperity and enhanced connectivity. As an open and inclusive initiative, third parties were welcome to benefit from investment opportunities in CPEC SEZs,” the statement added.
The two sides reviewed with satisfaction bilateral cooperation and mutual support after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the statement said, adding that it was also decided to enhance existing cooperation for developing emergency response systems, public health infrastructure and joint ventures for the development of the pharmaceutical industry in Pakistan.
The statement said both countries agreed to consolidate and expand bilateral trade relations by fully utilising the second Phase of the Pakistan-China Free Trade Agreement.
“Welcoming the establishment of Pakistan’s pavilions on Chinese e-commerce platforms, the two sides agreed to further strengthen cooperation in e-commerce, setting up online payment systems and cooperating in logistics, warehousing and customs facilitation.”
The two sides noted with satisfaction the successful holding of the 15th Session of the Pakistan-China Joint Committee on Economic, Trade, Scientific and Technical Cooperation in December 2021.
Building on the MoU on Tourism Exchanges and Cooperation signed in November last year, the two sides agreed to celebrate the Pakistan-China Year of Tourism Exchanges in 2023 and to establish strong linkages between the tourism promotion agencies and private enterprises of the two countries.
China and Pakistan also agreed to “continue the momentum in defence cooperation at various levels” between the armed forces of Pakistan and China. “They underscored that stronger defence and security cooperation between Pakistan and China was an important factor of peace and stability in the region,” it added.
They also stressed the importance of resolution of all outstanding disputes to promote regional cooperation and advance the goals of stability and shared prosperity in the region. The Chinese leadership was also briefed by the Kashmir conflict.
“The Chinese side reiterated that the Kashmir issue was a dispute left from history and should be properly and peacefully resolved based on the UN Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements.”
Pakistan and China also agreed that a stable Afghanistan was essential for prosperity in the region, as per the statement.
“The two sides underscored the need to expedite humanitarian aid…to avert the looming crisis and called upon the international community to provide continued and enhanced assistance and support to Afghanistan, including through unfreezing of Afghanistan’s financial assets.
Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed and reiterated support for the Global Development Initiative (GDI) proposed by President Xi Jinping, which aims to promote international cooperation and accelerate the implementation of UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.
On behalf of Pakistan, the PM reiterated his invitation to President Xi to pay a state visit to Pakistan and stated that the people of Pakistan looked forward to welcoming him at an early date.