Ties with Bangladesh would grow further under new US govt: Envoy

Ties with Bangladesh would grow further under new US govt: Envoy The US ambassador observed that Bangladesh is gaining growing importance within South Asia

Prothom Alo English DeskPublished: 18 Feb 2021, 10:51US ambassador in Dhaka Earl R Miller on Thursday expressed optimism that Bangladesh-US ties would further enhance in coming days under the new US administration, reports BSS.He also assured of the continued engagement of the United States in the socio-economic development of Bangladesh.The US envoy made the comment as he made call on foreign minister AK Abdul Momen at the foreign ministry here, a press release said.During the meeting, they discussed ways and means to further enhance the existing excellent bilateral relations between two friendly nations.After the assumption of the new US administration led by US president Joe Biden, the prospect of having closer ties between two countries has enhanced, the two sides observed.AdvertisementForeign minister also reiterated that Rashed Chowdhury, the convicted killer of the Father of the Nation, should be deported from the US without further delay.Momen underscored that Bangladesh, given its commendable socio-economic progress in the last one decade, expects closer support from and collaboration with the US in coming days.Seeking more US investment in the Economic Zones and High Tech parks, he emphasised that the United States may consider investing in the ICT sector in Bangladesh, a prioritized area of development.The preservation of mangrove forest in the Sundarbans and the management of water resources can be other areas where the US can provide technical cooperation, he said adding that that Bangladesh needs technology transfer from the US.He thanked for the continued support from the US on the Rohingya issue, underscoring that the repatriation of them remains the priority for Bangladesh.Recalling his recent telephone discussion with US presidential envoy for climate John Kerry, Momen reiterated Bangladesh’s keenness to work with the US, both bilaterally and multilaterally, on the issue of climate change, including during the upcoming COP26 of the UNFCCC to be held in Glasgow, United Kingdom in November 2021.The US ambassador observed that Bangladesh is gaining growing importance within South Asia due to the socio-economic progress being achieved.He reiterated his country’s appreciation for Bangladesh for the mammoth humanitarian undertaking related to the Rohingya crisis, and stated that the US remains as the most vocal in this regard.Underscoring that the ongoing celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Bangladesh and the Birth Centenary of the Father of the Nation is a good occasion to reinvigorate the relations between two countries, he discussed the possibility of the visit of high dignitaries of US Government this year to join the celebration.