Tibet's GDP grows about 7 percent in 2021, Per captia GDP close to $9,000USD

Tibet's GDP grows about 7 percent in 2021, Per captia GDP reached $9,000​

Xinhua2022-01-04 15:48:50LHASA, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- The gross domestic product (GDP) of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region grew about 7 percent in 2021, said Yan Jinhai, acting chairman of the regional government.Tibet's GDP surpassed 200 billion yuan last year, said Yan in his government work report delivered Tuesday at the fifth session of the 11th People's Congress of Tibet Autonomous Region.Per capita disposable income for the region's rural residents grew 14 percent, while that for urban residents rose 13 percent.The region added 52,000 urban jobs in the past year and kept the surveyed urban unemployment rate below 5 percent.The regional government has set Tibet's GDP growth target in 2022 at about 8 percent, said Yan, adding that the per capita disposable income of the region's urban and rural residents in 2022 is expected to grow over 8 percent and 10 percent, respectively.Yan said the region aims to ensure that the surveyed urban unemployment rate stands below 5 percent and the consumer price index grows no more than 3 percent in 2022.Tibet GDP in 2021 was 208 billion yuan, GDP in USD was $328.6 billion , Tibet's population 2.35 million, in USD per capita GDP is around $9000 to $9300.Tibet is the rock bottom poorest province in China, with GDP far far behind any other province in China, but it doesn't look that poor now, it'd been improved a lot during the past decade.