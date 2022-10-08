Tibet's annual GDP growth reaches 9.5 pct over 10 years​

Xinhua | Updated: 2022-10-08 16:00Photo taken on March 2, 2022 shows the Lhasa River across the Lhasa city, Southwest China's Tibet autonomous region. [Photo/Xinhua]LHASA -- The gross domestic product of southwest China's Tibet autonomous region grew by an annual average of 9.5 percent from 2012 to 2021, 2.9 percentage points higher than the national average.In 2021, the region's GDP exceeded 200 billion yuan (about $28.17 billion), according to a press conference held on Thursday by the regional development and reform commission.The per capita GDP exceeded 56,800 yuan in 2021, realizing an average annual growth of 7.6 percent over the decade, 1.5 percentage points higher than the national average.Tibet's industrial structure has been constantly optimized, and its primary, secondary and tertiary industries have been more integrated, said Tian Guanghua, deputy director of the commission.