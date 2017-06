Tibetan monks and nuns are evicted from their homes and told 'to integrate into modern life' as China bulldozes renowned Buddhism centre in religious crackdown

Authorities in China have been demolishing homes at Larung Gar to cut down the area's population

Larung Gar is ont of the world's largest Tibetan Buddhist Centres in the world and opened in 1980

However Tibetan activists claim that the Chinese government are trying to stop the spread of Buddhism