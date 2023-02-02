Tibetan Larung Gar Buddhist Academy, Sertar – World’s Largest Buddhist Institute​

beijingwalker
Tibetan Larung Gar Buddhist Academy, Sertar – World’s Largest Buddhist InstituteSituated in Garze Prefecture in Sichuan Province, Larung Gar Buddhist Academy is the largest Tibetan Buddhist institute in the world with more than 20 thousand monks and nuns. Thousands of red wood houses built on the hill, spectacularly converged like a red river for several miles.
Who said China punishes Muslims? isn't it enough for you to see through western lies? western media also claims China persecuting Buddism, just in case you don't know.Isn't China a communist / atheist country?
Why is CCP promoting Buddism while punishing Muslims?
Why this double standard?
Who said China punishes Muslims? isn't it enough for you to see through western lies?
China doesn't support or oppose any religions, what China is against is separatism and terrorism under the disguise of religions, Falungong is arguably a branch of buddism, does China support it?I see both western lies and chinese propaganda. Truth is somewhere in between.
But my point is why is CCP supporting Buddism, Confuciasm etc but not Islam?
China is not a hardcore communist country, lots of things in China are against communist principles, China is a mixture of everything, the major part is Confucianism, and Confucianism is a teaching, not a religion, which foreigners always misunderstand.If CCP is truely agnostic to all religions then why does CCP open Confucius Institutes but not Islamic institutes?
China is not a hardcore communist country, lots of things in China are against communist principles, China is a mixture of everything, the major part is Confucianism, by the Confucianism is a teaching, not a religion, which foreigners always misunderstand.