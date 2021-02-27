Tibetan girl tells how a pasture grassland turns into a new neighborhood in just 10 years in Nyingchi Prefecture, South Tibet

Tibetan girl tells you how a pasture grassland turns into a new neighborhood in just 10 years in Nyingchi Prefecture, South Tibet.The new neighborhood behind the back of this Tibetan girl was a pasture grassland where herders used to graze their animals barely 10 years ago, but now a new huge neighborhood emerged here which completely transformed this area.She says she personally supports this kind of development even though some people criticize this fast urbanization process, people may have different opinions but she believes Tibet's future will be better and better.