Tibetan Culture Today - How Tibetan culture is being influenced by modern day life in China

No culture never changes, Chinese culture changed a lot during the last century, women no longer bind their feet and adopt their husbands' names, no public education for girls was no longer part of the Chinese customs, those customs had been around argubly from the the one of the Chinese nation, I see constant changing and ajusting of our culture to suit the ever chaning and developing society a positive sign for our future.