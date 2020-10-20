Tibetan cellege girl from South Tibet county debunks the myth and bias that Tibetan students all ride yaks to go to school

beijingwalker
Tibetan college girl from South Tibet county debunks the myth that Tibetan students all ride yaks to go to school
Tibetan college girl from a South Tibet county Nyingchi, bordering India on the southern slope of the Himalaya mountains, shows her college, middle school and primary school in her county to debunk the popular myth and bias on the Chinese social media saying Tibetan students all ride yaks to go to school.
