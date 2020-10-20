What's new

Tibetan cellege girl from South Tibet county debunks the myth and bias that Tibetan students all ride yaks to go to school

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
34,181
1
63,450
Country
China
Location
China
Tibetan college girl from South Tibet county debunks the myth that Tibetan students all ride yaks to go to school

Tibetan college girl from a South Tibet county Nyingchi, bordering India on the southern slope of the Himalaya mountains, shows her college, middle school and primary school in her county to debunk the popular myth and bias on the Chinese social media saying Tibetan students all ride yaks to go to school.

 
Tibetan college girl asks her Han classmate why she chose to come to Tibet for college, the Han girl says Tibetan schools enjoy free tuition and accommodation and monthly subsidy cash from the government, which students don't have in other provinces.

 
