Tibet Woman’s and Children’s Hospital, A colorful hospital

The front of the hospital

Overlooking the hospital like a dancing Hada





Overlooking the north and south wings with a sharing group







Hada in the air

Colorful

The perforated panels with scattered colors are inspired by the colorful Tibetan culture, which is both a frame for the outdoor scenery and a backdrop for the interior.













Permeable coloration

Sunshine



Daylighting patio







Central lighting patio

The back patio

The three colors in the hall, dark blue represents the ocean, green represents the forest, and light blue represents the sky.



Hall of sea forest sky color







Orange space for pregnant woman

When it comes to Tibet, the first impression must be colorful. As the colors of the prayer flags are the blue of the sky, the white of the clouds, the red of the flame, the green of the water, and the yellow of the earth;Over a long period of time, it has been endowed in architecture, clothing and food, and it has become an important feature of culture.The hospital, the highest on the plateau, is the first truly children’s hospital in the Tibet autonomous region.From the air, the maternity and children’s hospital of Tibet autonomous region is dancing like two lucky Hada — dancing Hada. In the Tibetan culture, it is a traditional and lofty ceremony. Hada represents the meaning of auspiciousness and congratulations.The Hada’s north and south wings are children’s complex building and woman’s health care complex building respectively, children are noisy, active and patients, and maternal needs to be quiet and relaxed and not sick, is suitable for the north and south. The central colorful building is a shared medical core group.The newly completed maternity and children’s hospital of Tibet adopts the international advanced concept, has the domestic advanced medical equipment configuration, is endowed with the regional cultural characteristics.The north and south wings rotate at an angle of 22° for full sunlight.Light from the roof ensures plenty of sunlight inside, so don’t need to turn on the lightsUse green for children part to make them quieter, use orange for woman part to make them more sweet. The color system is applied in future object and document management.A cultural, advanced and well-liked hospital for pregnant women and children in the Tibet autonomous region in the Tibetan plateau