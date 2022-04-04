What's new

Tibet to invest over $22b in major projects this year

Tibet to invest over $22b in major projects this year
CGTN
04-Apr-2022
qYIQI96.jpg


Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region plans to invest 140.4 billion yuan (about $22 billion) in major projects this year.

According to the autonomous region's development and reform commission, the investment will be used for 181 projects involving railways, highways, airport, water conservancy, clean energy, green industry, tourism and border trade logistics.

A total of 24 new projects with an investment of 23.3 billion yuan ($3.66 billion) have been launched in the first quarter of this year, the commission noted.

China has been making efforts to promote high-quality development in the region. An investment of over 600 billion yuan ($94.33 billion) is planned for the region's key projects to promote its economic and social development during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), up 58 percent from the total investment during the previous Five-Year Plan period.

Source(s): Xinhua News Agency

news.cgtn.com

Tibet to invest over $22b in major projects

Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region plans to invest 140.4 billion yuan (about $22 billion) in major projects this year.
