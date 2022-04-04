Tibet to invest over $22b in major projects this year

CGTN04-Apr-2022Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region plans to invest 140.4 billion yuan (about $22 billion) in major projects this year.According to the autonomous region's development and reform commission, the investment will be used for 181 projects involving railways, highways, airport, water conservancy, clean energy, green industry, tourism and border trade logistics.A total of 24 new projects with an investment of 23.3 billion yuan ($3.66 billion) have been launched in the first quarter of this year, the commission noted.China has been making efforts to promote high-quality development in the region. An investment of over 600 billion yuan ($94.33 billion) is planned for the region's key projects to promote its economic and social development during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), up 58 percent from the total investment during the previous Five-Year Plan period.Source(s): Xinhua News Agency