Tibet to help 700,000 farmers, herdsmen find jobs in 2021

Nijia (1st L) and his family members pose for a photo in front of their house at the Rongma relocation settlement, a local poverty alleviation project, in Gurum Township of Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, April 2, 2020. [Photo/Xinhua]Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region plans to help 700,000 farmers and herdsmen find jobs in 2021, according to the regional department of human resources and social security Saturday.Tibet will take a slate of measures this year to ensure farmers and herdsmen, a major segment of the labor force in the region, find jobs and increase their income.Moreand overthe department said.In order to encourage farmers and herdsmen to find jobs outside the region, Tibet plans to raise their travel fee from 1,000 yuan to 2,000 yuan.