LHASA, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- Four PhD candidates will become the first group of holders of doctorates awarded by a Tibetan university.The four students have successfully defended their theses, including three made it on Saturday, according to Tibet University."Their success stands for a huge achievement of Tibet's higher education," said Lhaba Cedain, an executive of the university, which was authorized to award doctorates since 2013.Researching Tibetan history, language or medicine, the scholars will help with preservation, development and innovation of Tibetan culture, Lhaba Cedain said."Today's thesis defense marked a milestone for Tibet. I believe Tibetan universities will see more and more PhD holders," said Professor Qamba Tseyang who attended the defense.Tibet has seven higher education institutions.