Tibet: Officer suspended after using improper strong language to a rule violating motorist

Tibet: Police officer suspended after losing temper and using improper strong language to a rule violating motorist on highway.

Motorcycles are not allowed on this part of the highway and the police officer stopped a rule violating motorist twice and the motorist ignored the office and rode on, when the office caught the motorist the third time the officer lost him temper and shouted to the motorist: " This is not your home, this is Tibet autonomous region"!

The incident was filmed and posted on the social media, the officer was suspended for improper attitude by the local Tibeten police bureau.



The officer in the video also says I have to be responsible for your safety, some motorists were hit by a car and died on this road...
 
Poor Chinese police, they have to take this shxt!. Suspended for "Strong Language"?

The biker would be arrested, or shot if he had anything "suspicious", like a pen, in his hand. lol!
 
In India, beating with sticks is the standard police law enforcement practice, In China, officers need to be careful not to raise their voice too high.
 
