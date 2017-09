Tibet has world's 1st atmosphere observation system

Xinhua, September 29, 2017

A sophisticated atmosphere observation system known as APSOS arrived in southwest China's Tibet Province on Thursday.



APSOS, or Atmosphere Profiling Synthetic Observation System, is the world's first ground-based facility for profiling atmospheric variables and multiple constituents in the neutral atmosphere, according to Pan Weilin, a researcher with the Institute of Atmosphere Physics under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.



It is capable of monitoring the atmospheric composition such as temperature, wind, ozone and carbon dioxide levels through remote sensing, said Pan.



The system was debugged in east China's Anhui Province by Huainan Atmospheric Physics Institute and was transported to Yangbajain International Cosmic Ray Observatory in Tibet for extended atmospheric observation.



The system will be operational in October after testing.



The program was launched in 2012 with an investment of 93 million yuan (14 million U.S. dollars) from the National Natural Science Foundation of China.

