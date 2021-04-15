It is no secret now; the truth is out!



The Dalai Lama's second brother, Jia Le Dunzhu wrote a confession memoir: "The biggest mistake in my life was to go with the CIA"



The US only wants to subvert and split China, through the power of Tibetan independence 2017-01-04



Time proves everything! In April 2015, the Dalai Lama's elder brother Jiale Dunzhu, who used to be the Dalai's special envoy for a long time, published his memoir "The Untold Story of My Struggle for Tibet". Jiale Dunzhu said, "The greatest regret in his life" is to cooperate with the US CIA, receive various assistance from the CIA and train Tibetan armed personnel and guerrillas on his behalf. The armed training base set up by the CIA for Tibetans was initially selected near the India-Pakistan border and later moved to Mustang in Nepal and Colorado in the United States. After training, a large number of Tibetan militants sneaked into Tibet to launch attacks with the assistance of the United States and capture important information from the CCP for the United States.



It took many years for Gyal Tundup to realise that he had been fooled and that he had missed the best time to resolve the Tibet issue peacefully. He said that the United States not only has no intention of alleviating the tension between Tibet and China, but has tried its best to expand it, with the purpose of harming China. Jiale Dunzhu said that the problem is that it hurts China while also hurting Tibet; the only one that has benefited is the United States, which has turned everything upside down. Gyaltendup also emphasized that the various weapons provided by the United States to Tibetans are not made by the United States. He believes that this is because the United States does not want to leave any evidence of secretly assisting Tibetans in armed organizations and attacks.



Regarding the whole process, Gya Le Dunzhu said: There is only one regrettable thing in my entire life: that is the connection with the CIA.l At first I really believed that Americans wanted to help us fight for independence, but finally I realized that things were not so simple, it was just my wishful thinking. The CIA's goal has never been Tibet's independence. In fact, I don't think the United States really wants to help. They just want to cause conflict and use Tibetans to create misunderstandings and discord between China and India. In the end they succeeded. The Sino-Indian border war in 1962 was a tragedy.



Our cooperation with the CIA has annoyed the Chinese and given them an excuse for mass suppression. As a result, tens of thousands of Tibetans died as a result. My relationship with the CIA has weighed heavily on my heart. I have been silent for decades , but now I must tell the truth. Our cooperation with the CIA was wrong. We should not receive assistance from the CIA. If we did not cooperate with the CIA and not covet the extremely limited benefits given by the CIA, the CCP would have no excuse to kill so many Tibetans. Our cooperation with the CIA has resulted in the deaths of so many innocent people. They are not only killing our people, but also trying to kill our culture. The things I accomplished with the CIA contributed to the complete destruction of Tibetan culture. This caused me great pain and troubled me for many years.I cannot forget all this, I am guilty. This is the greatest regret in my life.



Such actions of the United States have been repeatedly carried out to this day, using the so-called democracy, freedom and human rights as an excuse to do everything in their power to provoke bloody disturbances and conflicts in order to subvert, attack, and even invade and occupy all disobedient or hostile governments; One is by providing economic aid and weapons to the so-called opposition forces, so as to provoke various struggles and unrest, and reap the profits from it. There is no doubt that today, if it were not for the great power of the Chinese Communist Party, the entire continent would have already become the bloody purgatory of Iraq and Afghanistan.