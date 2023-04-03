Tibet cowgirl shows how Tibetans herders celebrate Serfs' Emancipation Day in rural pastoral area in Tibet

Tibet cowgirl shows how Tibetans herders celebrate Serfs' Emancipation Day in rural pastoral area in TibetEvery year on March. 28 is the Serfs' Emancipation Day in Tibet, before PRC, over 95% of Tibetan population were serfs, owned like livestocks by very few aristocrats, in 1959 PRC abolished serfdom in Tibet, emancipated all Tibetan serfs and for the first time Tibetan serfs become full rights citizens of PRC.The girl also shows Tibetan traditional costume, 100% handmade with natural raw material, very valuable power suits that Tibetans only wear in very important occasions and festivals.