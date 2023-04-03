What's new

Tibet cowgirl shows how Tibetans herders celebrate Serfs' Emancipation Day in rural pastoral area in Tibet

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
56,364
-23
98,403
Country
China
Location
China
Tibet cowgirl shows how Tibetans herders celebrate Serfs' Emancipation Day in rural pastoral area in Tibet

Every year on March. 28 is the Serfs' Emancipation Day in Tibet, before PRC, over 95% of Tibetan population were serfs, owned like livestocks by very few aristocrats, in 1959 PRC abolished serfdom in Tibet, emancipated all Tibetan serfs and for the first time Tibetan serfs become full rights citizens of PRC.

The girl also shows Tibetan traditional costume, 100% handmade with natural raw material, very valuable power suits that Tibetans only wear in very important occasions and festivals.

 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Tresbon
China looked at India under British rule as a teacher — of what not to be
Replies
6
Views
1K
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir
surya kiran
China Tears Down the Tibetan City in the Sky
Replies
5
Views
703
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Yankee-stani
Interview with a Mujahid: Maj Gen Tajammal Hussain Malik from 2001
Replies
9
Views
4K
Joe Shearer
Joe Shearer
Hamartia Antidote
It's Father's Day 2016: How did it begin and where in the world is it celebrated?
Replies
4
Views
968
ghazi52
ghazi52
Sin Pateh
Unrest Tibet - Serf Liberation Day, One Year In!
Replies
1
Views
817
iajj
iajj

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom