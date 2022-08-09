beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 47,368
- -12
- Country
-
- Location
-
Tibet continues to improve people's livelihood, relocating people from high altitude settlements to low lying regions near the border
Over the past decade, the #Tibet Autonomous Region in southwest China has significantly improved people's livelihood in various aspects. From relocation projects to improve people's living conditions, and building greenhouses to grow fresh vegetables, to developing local family hotel business, the Tibetan people have benefited from the government's implementation of relevant policies.
Over the past decade, the #Tibet Autonomous Region in southwest China has significantly improved people's livelihood in various aspects. From relocation projects to improve people's living conditions, and building greenhouses to grow fresh vegetables, to developing local family hotel business, the Tibetan people have benefited from the government's implementation of relevant policies.
Last edited: