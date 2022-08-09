Tibet continues to improve people's livelihood, relocating people from high altitude settlements to low lying regions near the border

Tibet is not blessed with agreeable environmemt, barren, frigid high altitude mountain lands with very thin air make it extreme hard for anything to grow, this is the reason why for thousands of years locals had to live a harsh and dirt poor, hand to mouth style of life.In the very southern Tibet, the region bordering India, the altitude is much lower than the rest of Tibet, terrains and weather are much nicer and friendly, low lying fertile lands with tropical climate, water is in great abundance and even tropical fruits like bananas vastly grow.In recent years, Chinese government moved lots of local Tibetans from high altitude mountain top regions down to the south next to the Indian border, the government provides everything from housing to education, from hospitals to jobs, the life has been greatly improved for the locals and new border settlements also help the government to guard the border between China and India.A visitor is amazed by a small village, 巴吉 village, in Nyingchi county in South Tibet, it's a relocation village where every house is big and beautiful, every family has fancy cars, he intends to rent one house and inquires about the rent, it's 200,000 Yuan per year( 30,000 USD), he feels it's too expensive for him and he scraps that idea.