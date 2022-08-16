Tibet cobbles up 2,000-bed hospital as region prepares for its first major Covid-19 outbreak​

Chinese health officials have opened a 2,000-bed hospital in the Tibetan capital Lhasa as Tibet grapples with its first major Covid-19 outbreak. The Tibet autonomous region in southwestern China had reported only a single case since the pandemic began in 2020, making this its first major outbreak. As of August 15, 2022, Tibet had recorded 160 confirmed cases and 1,326 asymptomatic infections.Tibet had been covid free for the past 3 years, but this summer hundreds of millions of people flocked into Xinjiang and Tibet to flee the record summer heat in most part of China this summer, the result is new outbreaks.