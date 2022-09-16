TIB urges government to ensure level playing field for all parties The Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) urged the government on Thursday to ensure a level-playing field for all political parties to make the upcoming national election free, fair, impartial and inclusive. It also suggested bringing necessary legal reforms to eliminate conflict of...

FE REPORT | Published: September 16, 2022 09:02:19 | Updated: September 16, 2022 09:24:58The Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) urged the government on Thursday to ensure a level-playing field for all political parties to make the upcoming national election free, fair, impartial and inclusive.It also suggested bringing necessary legal reforms to eliminate conflict of interest among the political parties, gaining their trust, ensuring neutral role of the administration and law-enforcement agencies, and ensuring free flow of information.These were recommended at an event - "Inclusive Elections: Ways to Overcome the Challenge of Democratic Governance" - organised virtually by TIB, marking the International Day of Democracy.TIB executive director (ED) Dr Iftekharuzzaman presided over the programme, also participated by its adviser (executive management) Sumaiya Khair, and director (outreach and communication) Sheikh Manjur-E-Alam. TIB director (research and policy) Mohammad Rafiqul Hasan presented the keynote paper.Speaking at the programme, Dr Zaman said the Election Commission (EC) must analyse and prioritise the key issues to ensure participation of all registered political parties in the upcoming 12th national parliamentary election.Expressing concern over ensuring level-playing field for all, he said, "If the ministers and parliament members stay in their respective positions during the election, the question of manipulating it naturally comes up."To ensure impartial role of the election-time government, the EC should take necessary steps to reform its regulations, he opined.Mentioning that the caretaker government system is not the only option to ensure neutral role of election-time government, the TIB ED noted, "We believe that legal reform is essential to follow the framework of election, held under the ruling government, as per the global democratic practices."At the same time, unbiased role of the administration and law-enforcement agencies should be ensured in organising the polls."In the last two national elections, role of the administration and law-enforcement agencies was very controversial."Posting and transfer of officials of the administration and law-enforcement agencies should be in the hand of the EC during the election, Dr Zaman noted.Besides, he emphasised free movement of election observers, media personnel and others concerned during the election.