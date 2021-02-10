What's new

Tianwen-1 live from Mars at 20m Antenna Bochum-Observatory

China’s Tianwen-1 mission is now orbiting Mars ahead of landing

The Tianwen-1 mission, China’s first independent interplanetary mission, has reached orbit around Mars and is now preparing to drop its rover to the surface
Mars has a new visitor. The Chinese Tianwen-1 mission has entered orbit around the Red Planet, following the United Arab Emirates’ Hope orbiter by just one day and preceding the landing of NASA’s Perseverance rover by a week. This is China’s second interplanetary mission, but the first that it has attempted without any international partners.

Reaching orbit is just the first step of the Tianwen-1 mission, which launched from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Hainan, China on 23 July last year. The spacecraft has three parts: an orbiter, a lander and a rover.

Now that the spacecraft is safely in orbit, the next step is to start the preparations for landing. Scientists have selected a landing site in Utopia Planitia, the same region where NASA’s Viking 2 lander touched down in 1976. Once Tianwen-1 is in orbit, it will take pictures of the area to make sure conditions are safe to send in the lander.



微博

随时随地发现新鲜事！微博带你欣赏世界上每一个精彩瞬间，了解每一个幕后故事。分享你想表达的，让全世界都能听到你的心声！
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1359486876495663109
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1359487746008440835
Enter Mars orbit is a piece of cake. Soft landing on Mars will be the difficult part. Anyway, congratulation for the successful insertion of Mars orbit.
 
So congrats to China on becoming the 6th country to enter mars orbit.
The countries-
Usa
Russia
European union
India
UAE
China

Ofcourse China's entry has to be confirmed from independent sources.

Also Congrats to the European space agency for the excellent control and navigation assistance given to the Chinese craft.
 
LOL... ESA is only supporting role. Even without them, we can still enter Mars orbit without any problem.

Mars has a new visitor. The Chinese Tianwen-1 mission has entered orbit around the Red Planet, following the United Arab Emirates’ Hope orbiter by just one day and preceding the landing of NASA’s Perseverance rover by a week. This is China’s second interplanetary mission, but the first that it has attempted without any international partners.

Soon China will be the only second country to soft landed a rover on Mars, overtaking feat which even ESA and Russia never achieved in space. :enjoy:
 
Come on, competition is good. 'independent sources'? We were just in the German dish channel tracking it live.


Imagine it, if we manage to land that rover. We would be the second nation on earth succeeding.
 
Come on, competition is good. 'independent sources'? We were just in the German dish channel tracking it live.

What you expect from salty Indian? We are going to land rover on Mars while India still struggling try to do it on lunar. :enjoy:

Indian space agency is not the same level with CNSA.
 
This is China’s second interplanetary mission, but the first that it has attempted without any international partners.
Because the 1st Failed Chinese attempt was in a Russian rocket. This time Chinese rocket was used.
The ESA has given full navigation support to the Chinese in all its moon and mars missions.
The launch rocket even had the ESA flag prominently painted on it.
Please don't be ungrateful. Even the moon sample return craft was designed by hong kong university.
 
What you expect from salty Indian? We are going to land rover on Mars while India still struggling try to do it on lunar. :enjoy:

Indian space agency is not the same level with CNSA.
Please don't learn this trait from Indians, boastfulness. We reach there when we reach there.

Btw, Xinhua comfirmed it.

“天问一号”探测器实施火星捕获 我国首次火星探测任务环绕火星成功-新华网

“天问一号”探测器实施火星捕获 我国首次火星探测任务环绕火星成功 ---记者从国家航天局获悉，2021年2月10日19时52分，我国首次火星探测任务“天问一号”探测器实施近火捕获制动，环绕器3000牛轨控发动机点火工作约15分钟，探测器顺利进入近火点高度约400千米，周期约10个地球日，倾角约10°的大椭圆环火轨道，成为我国第一颗人造火星卫星，实现“绕、着、巡”目标的第一步，环绕火星成功。
www.xinhuanet.com
 
Because the 1st Failed Chinese attempt was in a Russian rocket. This time Chinese rocket was used.
The ESA has given full navigation support to the Chinese in all its moon and mars missions.
The launch rocket even had the ESA flag prominently painted on it.
Please don't be ungrateful. Even the moon sample return craft was designed by hong kong university.
I am not ungrateful but its fact that ESA support are secondary, they are not neccesary. In fact, ESA shall be grateful, we Chinese allow their equipment to be onboard for our mission.
 
