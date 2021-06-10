Log in
Tianwen-1 Lander and Zhurong Rover seen by NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter
Thread starter
onebyone
Start date
Today at 6:15 PM
onebyone
SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 2, 2014
5,664
-4
13,793
Country
Location
Today at 6:15 PM
#1
siegecrossbow
PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Aug 19, 2010
5,588
5
8,692
Country
Location
54 minutes ago
#2
onebyone said:
Click to expand...
Looks like it moved at least 10 meters away from the lander.
Hamartia Antidote
ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
23,519
24
16,973
Country
Location
53 minutes ago
#3
HiRISE | HiPOD: 10 Jun 2021
https://static.uahirise.org/images/2021/details/cut/ESP_069665_2055-1.jpg
https://static.uahirise.org/images/2021/details/cut/ESP_069665_2055-2.jpg
https://static.uahirise.org/images/2021/details/cut/ESP_069665_2055-3.jpg
Pakistan Space Agency
SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 22, 2019
3,863
-28
5,968
Country
Location
36 minutes ago
#4
Congratulations to China on the successfull landing.
I didn't follow this landing so missed out the live action.
And also, good luck to the United States' on their next Mars mission.
