Thunders hunting for the first kill

Windjammer

As reported earlier that the gradual induction of JF-17s into operational service has freed some F-16 units to concentrate on other missions. Where as the F-16 was the prime ADA fighter in the PAF inventory but recently this task in some sectors has been taken over by the JF-17s giving the F-16 pilots more time to polish their skills on A2G missions.
The adoption of JF-17s for ADA has also been confirmed by Alan Warnes during his recent visit to PAF.

Student pilots kicking in the A/B to hone their air-to-ground skills with their ever sharp Hawk-eyed instructor sitting as GIBS in B model for assessments.
unnamed (1).jpg


unnamed.jpg

Alan Warnes‏ @warnesyworld
Spent time with the superb Black Panthers at Minhas today. Two of their JF-17s on ADA were scrambled with full loadout and headed east.

18301763_819460961561896_9171459473275429853_n.jpg


18301127_819003468274312_981703457216682154_n.jpg


18268349_819003498274309_656958305567903841_n.jpg
 
salman-1

As their is no Afghan Air Force operational. Still Jf-17 has been extensively used on ground attack roles on western borders, even LGB's were used from thunders, but with ground lazing or buddy lazing. Now it might be possible that Aselon pods have already been tested in real action without ground support.
 
