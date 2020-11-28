Thunders hunting for the first kill

Student pilots kicking in the A/B to hone their air-to-ground skills with their ever sharp Hawk-eyed instructor sitting as GIBS in B model for assessments.

Alan Warnes‏ @warnesyworld













Spent time with the superb Black Panthers at Minhas today. Two of their JF-17s on ADA were scrambled with full loadout and headed east.

As reported earlier that the gradual induction of JF-17s into operational service has freed some F-16 units to concentrate on other missions. Where as the F-16 was the prime ADA fighter in the PAF inventory but recently this task in some sectors has been taken over by the JF-17s giving the F-16 pilots more time to polish their skills on A2G missions.The adoption of JF-17s for ADA has also been confirmed by Alan Warnes during his recent visit to PAF.