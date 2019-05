Sigh...too much far fetched

In it's current form a pack of JFT's would be able to take out any large ship in enemy inventory but dubbing it as AC killer is far fetched.

We should avoid bragging like our neighbours that may cause us huge embarrassment in the end.We all know about certain platform which was dubbed as mini something but in the end it was honoured for successfully saving itself from rather a half-pint platform.

