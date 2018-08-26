/ Register

  • Sunday, August 26, 2018

Thunder in Poland

Discussion in 'Pakistan Air Force' started by شاھین میزایل, Aug 26, 2018 at 12:49 AM.

    شاھین میزایل

    شاھین میزایل

    CriticalThought

    CriticalThought

    Subhan Allah. Masha Allah. Alhamdulillah. Allahu Akbar.

    @Oscar @Windjammer @Knuckles @khanasifm @Hodor

    Starting 3:33. Inverted loop progressing immediately to high alpha pass them muscle climb. If it had thrust vectoring, they could have easily added yaw in the transition between loop and high alpha, replicating the signature move of Flanker.

    @denel @MastanKhan watch and learn. This is why the Indians should be crying.
     
    pakistanipower

    pakistanipower

    Similar thread already running here, @waz @The Eagle @WebMaster Please merge this thread, thanks
     
    شاھین میزایل

    شاھین میزایل

    post link to the thread and the video posted
     
    pakistanipower

    pakistanipower

