Thunder in Poland

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Pakistan Air Force' started by شاھین میزایل, Aug 26, 2018 at 12:49 AM.
Subhan Allah. Masha Allah. Alhamdulillah. Allahu Akbar.
@Oscar @Windjammer @Knuckles @khanasifm @Hodor
Starting 3:33. Inverted loop progressing immediately to high alpha pass them muscle climb. If it had thrust vectoring, they could have easily added yaw in the transition between loop and high alpha, replicating the signature move of Flanker.
@denel @MastanKhan watch and learn. This is why the Indians should be crying.
Similar thread already running here, @waz @The Eagle @WebMaster Please merge this thread, thanks
post link to the thread and the video posted
Why do create a new thread when this thread already running, you can ad this video on this thread
https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/paf-participating-in-miedzynarodowe-pokazy-lotnicze-air-show.573562/