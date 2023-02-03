What's new

Thunder Bravo Participating in Spears of Victory Exercise!

Windjammer

Windjammer

Nov 9, 2009
Pakistan
United Kingdom
20230203_132950.jpg

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1621490987309604867

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1621491189894754304
 
Bleek

Bleek

Dec 21, 2021
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
COOKie LOOkie.... said:
You have no idea how much they make fun of pilots from the gulf countries. They had to hire people from USAF to maintain their fleet, they are lazy as shit!
Who makes fun of them?

COOKie LOOkie.... said:
I know some dudes participating in there. Its more of a friendly gameshow.
Usaf wants to see Jeff after the upgrades. ima tell u this much, they have respect for jeff.
I think the USAF is quite friendly and fond of fighter jets in general, Amreekans are like this in most regards they appreciate everything

Or perhaps there is something unique about Jeff, they find cool 🤔
 
COOKie LOOkie....

COOKie LOOkie....

Mar 14, 2013
United States
United States
Bleek said:
Who makes fun of them?


I think the USAF is quite friendly and fond of fighter jets in general, Amreekans are like this in most regards they appreciate everything

Or perhaps there is something unique about Jeff, they find cool 🤔
Once an aviators, You start to think as an aviator, Myself as an enthusiast/PPL i can't hate any airplanes (expect some really ugly looking ones lol). same goes for the people working with airplanes.
Honestly jeff holds its mettle, It has been pitched against lethal and formidable fighters and it has shown its worth. Paf share their data with USAF, plus they are stationed in Pakistan to manage f16 fleet.
But USAF really likes is jeff multirole capabilities, it can punch above its weight. specially in antiship arsenal it carries.
Thats all i can say bro.
 

