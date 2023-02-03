Thunder Bravo Participating in Spears of Victory Exercise!

Windjammer
I know some dudes participating in there. Its more of a friendly gameshow.Participants include, RSAF, PAF, USAF, RAF, Qatar, Greece and Jordan.
With, F-15 Eagles, F-16s, Typhoons and JF-17s.
You have no idea how much they make fun of pilots from the gulf countries. They had to hire people from USAF to maintain their fleet, they are lazy as shit!The KSA has tons of Western equipment money can buy, but no warriors. Pak has tons of warriors money can't buy, but no Western equipment....
Who makes fun of them?You have no idea how much they make fun of pilots from the gulf countries. They had to hire people from USAF to maintain their fleet, they are lazy as shit!
I think the USAF is quite friendly and fond of fighter jets in general, Amreekans are like this in most regards they appreciate everythingI know some dudes participating in there. Its more of a friendly gameshow.
Usaf wants to see Jeff after the upgrades. ima tell u this much, they have respect for jeff.
Once an aviators, You start to think as an aviator, Myself as an enthusiast/PPL i can't hate any airplanes (expect some really ugly looking ones lol). same goes for the people working with airplanes.Who makes fun of them?
I think the USAF is quite friendly and fond of fighter jets in general, Amreekans are like this in most regards they appreciate everything
Or perhaps there is something unique about Jeff, they find cool 🤔
I see the tornados participated. Would be nice if the PAF could acquire them if the Saudis were looking to retire them. Still a formidable aircraft in the right role.
The IAF should take their case to International Court of Justice.....The Bison Blaster was present there last year and no doubt the Americans would be rubbing shoulders with the Sukhoi Slayer this currently.
