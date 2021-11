‘Throwing toothpicks at the mountain’: Former Australian prime minister Paul Keating says Aukus submarines plan will have no impact on China

Wed 10 Nov 2021 06.44 GMTFormer Australian prime minister also says Britain ‘like an old theme park sliding into the Atlantic’ compared to modern ChinaThe former Australian prime minister Paul Keating has denounced the US- and UK-backed plan for nuclear-powered submarines as “like throwing a handful of toothpicks at the mountain”, declaring Australia should avoid being drawn into a war with China.The former Labor leader on Wednesday accused the major Australian political parties of losing their way on foreign policy, while dismissing the credibility of the UK’s “tilt” to the Indo-Pacific region.Keating also played down criticism of China’s militarisation of disputed features in the South China Sea by saying “big powers are rude”, and said it would be wrong to insist the increasingly dominant economic power could be only “a stakeholder” in a US-led system.While he said Beijing was “in the adolescent phase of their diplomacy” and had “testosterone running everywhere”, Australia had no alternative but to engage with an increasingly powerful China.Keating was most critical of Australia’s plan to work with the US and the UK to acquire at least eight nuclear-propelled submarines, as part of the Aukus partnership, with the first of them unlikely to be in the water until about 2040.He said Scott Morrison’s Coalition government was wrongly “trying to find our security from Asia rather than in Asia”.The plan was all about hawkish national security advisers who “can’t wait to get the staplers back on to the Americans”, he said, adding that the submarines would not have a decisive military impact against China.he told the National Press Club.Keating said the Australian government had treated the French government “appallingly” over the cancellation of the $90bn deal for 12 conventionally powered submarines.He also questioned whether the plans would diminish Australia’s strategic autonomy – a concern also raised by the Labor opposition . The former prime minister said if Australia were to buy American Virginia class submarines, “they’ll simply be part of the United States force directed by the United States”.Last month, on an unofficial visit to Taipei , the conservative former prime minister Tony Abbott raised fears Beijing “could lash out disastrously very soon” at Taiwan – and argued the US and Australia could not stand idly by.Keating said China “wants its front doorstep and front porch” – including Taiwan – but he did not believe China would launch military action unless leaders in Taipei formally declared independence.He cited a recent speech by the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, that Beijing would try to resolve the matter harmoniously.