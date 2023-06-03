[THROWBACK] When Modi-ji blamed a 2016 Kanpur train accident which took 151 lives on Pakistan

Kanpur train accident cross-border plot: PMFebruary 24, 2017 05:30 pm | Updated November 29, 2021 01:28 pm IST - Gonda (UP)
PTI
COMMENTS
SHARE
The Kanpur train accident in which 150 people were killed was a “conspiracy” and the perpetrators carried it out “sitting across the border” in Nepal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.
Addressing an election meeting in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh, which is close to the India-Nepal border, he touched upon the derailment of 14 coaches of the Indore-Patna Express, near Pukhraya in Kanpur Dehat district on November 20, and said the probe findings showed it was a “conspiracy.”
“The Kanpur rail accident, in which hundreds of people were killed was a conspiracy and the conspirators carried it out sitting across the border... Gonda is adjoining Nepal,” he said.
“If the cross-border foes want to carry out their work, is it not necessary that more vigil is maintained in Gonda,” he asked the people, urging them to vote for the BJP.
‘Elect patriots’“Gonda needs to elect only those who are full of patriotism. Only then can we do anything good for Gonda,” he said.
ALSO READ
NIA team quizzes Nepal businessman Hoda
“There should not be any mistake in this election... be it the Samajwadi Party or the Bahujan Samaj Party, not a single seat should go to them... 100 per cent seats should be won by the BJP,” he said.
Nepalese national Shamshul Hoda, an alleged ISI agent and the prime suspect in the Kanpur train accident, was arrested on February 7 in Kathmandu after he was deported from Dubai, the Nepal police had said.
After the November accident, at least 62 passengers were injured on December 28 when 15 coaches of the Sealdah-Ajmer Express derailed while the train was crossing a bridge near the Rura railway station in Kanpur rural district.
Buoyed by the success of the BJP in the local bodies elections in Maharashtra and other States after demonetisation, Mr. Modi said he was committed to rooting out corruption.
https://www.thehindu.com/elections/uttar-pradesh-2017/kanpur-train-accident-was-a-crossborder-conspiracy-modi/article61773568.ece
DAYS LATER UP OFFICIALS SAY THAT THERE WAS NO SABOTAGE INVOLVED IN THE TRAIN DERAILMENT
Kanpur train accident: UP Railway Police chief denies sabotage claims
The National Investigation Agency is conducting probe into three such derailment cases, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu said.Scroll Staff
Mar 01, 2017 · 03:35 pm
The Uttar Pradesh Railway Police chief has said that there was no sabotage in the Indore-Patna Express derailment incident which took place in November 2016 near Kanpur, The Hindu reported on Wednesday. At least 140 people were killed in the incident. This comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the train accident was a “conspiracy” carried out by people “sitting across the border”.
Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, who had organised a video conference on Monday to discuss the safety measures, suggested that there was “sabotage” involved in the recent train accidents. The National Investigation Agency is conducting probe into three such cases, he said.
ADVERTISEMENT
However, Director General of Railways, Uttar Pradesh Police, Gopal Gupta, said the derailment near Kanpur was because of “fatigue of railway tracks”. The official also added that there were no traces of explosives found at the accident site. Prabhu was not present in the conference when Gupta made these claims.
“The Kanpur rail accident, in which hundreds of people were killed was a conspiracy and the conspirators carried it out sitting across the border,” Modi had said on February 24 while addressing a rally in UP’s Gonda district.
Shamshul Hoda, the alleged mastermind behind the Kanpur train derailment, was arrested from Kathmandu airport on February 7. On January 17, the Bihar police had arrested three suspects – Uma Shankar, Moti Paswan and Mukesh Yadav – who had confessed to having worked for a Nepal-based agent, who had connections with Pakistan’s Inter-Service Intelligence. The accused had reportedly told investigators that they were given Rs 3 lakh to plant explosives on the Ghorasahan railway track.
Kanpur train accident: UP Railway Police chief denies sabotage claims
The National Investigation Agency is conducting probe into three such derailment cases, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu said.
scroll.in