Throw a shoe at Safdar Awan movement

Its my request to every Pakistani if you come across this Pig faced Safdar Awan throw a shoe at him. Disrespecting the resting place of founder of Pakistan shouldn't be tolerated at such. And it shouldn't be army or police but public Pakistani public should take it and spread this "Throw shoe at Safdar Awan movement ". If possible make a hostage throwshoeatsafdar. Thanks
If he disrespect the founder of our homeland then he shouldn't walk on that pak land without a shoe thrown at him. Atleast we can do this for our Quaid as a thank you.
 
They disrespect our founding father and then want our vote. If they ask for vote throw a shoe. I will be so happy if at one time 100s of shoes are thrown at this asshole at one of the rally so next time he will be careful and walk with some humbleness and humility. One questions just who the **** he thinks he is? And he starting to piss lots of people off now. Har cheez ki eik had hoti hai and ppp defending his *** too.
 
Shoes have value. Better option, throw rocks at them. That is what PMLN rallies always do. It would be fitting reply for once.
 
