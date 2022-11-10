Three workers injured after two PTI groups clash in Taxila A case of attempted murder has been registered against PTI MPA

پی ٹی آئی رہنماؤں کے دو گروپوں میں فائرنگ، 3 افراد زخمی واقعے میں زخمی دو افراد کو ٹی ایچ کیو ٹیکسلا جبکہ تیسرے کو ڈی ایچ کیو راولپنڈی منتقل کردیا گیا۔

A case of attempted murder has been registered against PTI MPASources said that a group of supporters of MPA Taimur Khan left to join his camp when men of MNA Mansoor Hayyat Khan barred them from passing through their protest camp. A verbal clash occurred between two groups of PTI which turned into an armed clash.Sources said that MPA Taimur Khan’s men tortured supporters of MNA Mansoor Hayyat Khan after which both the groups also turned guns on each other. A case of attempted murder has been registered against Malik Taimur.The firing incident took place last night during the PTI protest in Taxila, in which party worker Mohsin Taj was shot in the arm, Mirwaiz Khan alias Bahram Khan was shot in the leg, while Juma Khan fell during the stampede due to the clash and was injured. Both groups had set up their own separate protest camps.According to the police, PTI worker Mohsin Taj Khan filed a case against ten people including PTI MPA Masaood Akbar, who, according to the FIR, along with his supporters opened fire in the protest camp.The protests continued in various cities with the party supporters blocking the roads and main highways against an assassination attempt on PTI chief Imran Khan.The former premier survived an assassination attempt after being shot in the leg in Wazirabad last week, however the incident spelled misery for the citizens of the twin cities.Rawalpindi police also warned agitators of legal action if they disrupted law and order.