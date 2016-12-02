Three Terrorists, including a prominent commander, ambushed in SWA by LEAs

Three suspected terrorists from the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed in a gun battle with members of security forces in South Waziristan tribal district's Kaskai's area on Saturday.



These militants were killed in the exchange of fire. They were identified as Shamsuddin, Rehmatullah and Adil Khan.



Their presence was reported in an area and then a carefully laid ambush took its toll.



Their bodies were found 100 - 200 meters from each other, because they tried to run through the gauntlet of fire.