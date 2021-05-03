Three Terror Attacks on Troops in less than 2 hours

maverick1977
SENIOR MEMBER
- Feb 8, 2009
- 2,988
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
Bajaur, Kech, Hangu, all three attacks led to 4 troops shahadaat ...
When will Kevlar, drones and MRAPs will be given to FC and regular troops.
Are the local cells active since Afghan border is completely shut ?
When will Kevlar, drones and MRAPs will be given to FC and regular troops.
Two FC soldiers, two policemen martyred in Bajaur IED blast | The Express Tribune
Two Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers and as many policemen embraced martyrdom on Wednesday when their mobile team was targeted by an IED blast
tribune.com.pk
Soldier martyred in terrorist attack in Balochistan's Kech | The Express Tribune
A soldier of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom on Wednesday when terrorists fired on security forces' post in Balochistan district Kech
tribune.com.pk
Soldier martyred in Hangu attack | The Express Tribune
Troops initiated 'prompt response and effectively engaged' the terrorists location, says ISPR
tribune.com.pk
Are the local cells active since Afghan border is completely shut ?