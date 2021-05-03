What's new

Three Terror Attacks on Troops in less than 2 hours

maverick1977

maverick1977

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 8, 2009
2,988
0
3,775
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Bajaur, Kech, Hangu, all three attacks led to 4 troops shahadaat ...

When will Kevlar, drones and MRAPs will be given to FC and regular troops.

tribune.com.pk

Two FC soldiers, two policemen martyred in Bajaur IED blast | The Express Tribune

Two Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers and as many policemen embraced martyrdom on Wednesday when their mobile team was targeted by an IED blast
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk

tribune.com.pk

Soldier martyred in terrorist attack in Balochistan's Kech | The Express Tribune

A soldier of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom on Wednesday when terrorists fired on security forces' post in Balochistan district Kech
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk

tribune.com.pk

Soldier martyred in Hangu attack | The Express Tribune

Troops initiated 'prompt response and effectively engaged' the terrorists location, says ISPR
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk

Are the local cells active since Afghan border is completely shut ?
 
Great Janjua

Great Janjua

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 13, 2016
2,519
-3
2,640
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
I think the whole equipment and better facilities for our troop's related threads plus discussion, in general, should be disobeyed just like it has been on the ground. No one gives a shite inside our military and neither should we. I've been banging my head since it first all started yet everyone on this forum came up with the same b.s, oh we are poor, no money (some even started arguing against me, justifying the army's shite role in daylight murder. So I've stopped even paying attention to these developments.
maverick1977 said:
Bajaur, Kech, Hangu, all three attacks led to 4 troops shahadaat ...

When will Kevlar, drones and MRAPs will be given to FC and regular troops.

tribune.com.pk

Two FC soldiers, two policemen martyred in Bajaur IED blast | The Express Tribune

Two Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers and as many policemen embraced martyrdom on Wednesday when their mobile team was targeted by an IED blast
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk

tribune.com.pk

Soldier martyred in terrorist attack in Balochistan's Kech | The Express Tribune

A soldier of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom on Wednesday when terrorists fired on security forces' post in Balochistan district Kech
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk

tribune.com.pk

Soldier martyred in Hangu attack | The Express Tribune

Troops initiated 'prompt response and effectively engaged' the terrorists location, says ISPR
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk

Are the local cells active since Afghan border is completely shut ?
Click to expand...
 
K

KaiserX

FULL MEMBER
Apr 6, 2019
1,560
-2
2,656
Country
United States
Location
United States
Bajwa should be sent to fight there. He has perhaps managed to beat Kayanis/Yahya khans record of being the worst COAS in Paks history esp when he was given a golden security situation on a plate by Raheel Sharif.

Bring back Raheel sharif as defence minister or let a new general take charge who can get things done.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

U
After The Raid (of 2nd May OBL Op): An Excerpt From Journalist Zahid Hussain`s Book 'No-Win War'
2
Replies
22
Views
1K
User
U
Vapnope
Inside America’s failed Afghan drone campaign
Replies
0
Views
363
Vapnope
Vapnope
Dariush the Great
Kurd and Israeli role in assassinating Soleimani
2
Replies
29
Views
2K
camelguy
C
Sineva
Israel and the Precision-Guided Missile Threat
Replies
0
Views
652
Sineva
Sineva
scope
Was Coronavirus an Engineered Biological Attack on China by America
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
121
Views
18K
Oldman1
O

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom