Three Terror Attacks on Troops in less than 2 hours

I think the whole equipment and better facilities for our troop's related threads plus discussion, in general, should be disobeyed just like it has been on the ground. No one gives a shite inside our military and neither should we. I've been banging my head since it first all started yet everyone on this forum came up with the same b.s, oh we are poor, no money (some even started arguing against me, justifying the army's shite role in daylight murder. So I've stopped even paying attention to these developments.