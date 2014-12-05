Three Strongest Navies in Southeast Asia (Vietnamese Report)

Three Strongest Navies in Southeast Asia22 Mei 2021
TNI AL equipped with two Martadinata class frigates (photo : TNI AL)
Among the three navies that are said to be the most powerful in Southeast Asia, Thailand unexpectedly comes in third place with its aircraft carrier.
According to data from the newly published Military.Wikia site, the navy has the leading power in Southeast Asia today, which is said to be Indonesia.
TNI AL equipped with three Bung Tomo class light frigates (photo : TNI AL)
With a very complex geographical position, this country is required to invest heavily in the navy. Indonesia is also a rare country in the region, capable of building its own frigates.
The country's Martadinata-class missile frigates, locally built by Indonesia, are based on a Dutch license. In addition, the navy is also equipped with Exocet anti-ship missiles from France.
TNI AL also equipped with four Diponegoro class corvettes (photo : TNI AL)
In addition to extremely powerful missile frigates, Indonesia also possesses a large submarine fleet, along with the ability to build its own submarines based on technology transfer from South Korea.
In the event of war, the capabilities of the Indonesian navy will be further enhanced, with its excellent self-manufacturing capacity.
RSN equipped with six Formidable class frigate (photo : RSN)
Quite surprising when Singapore is said to be the country with the second largest naval power in Southeast Asia today.
In particular, the backbone of this country's navy is stealth frigates, built according to the Formidable class designed and manufactured by France.
RSN equipped with six Victory class corvettes (photo : RSN)
All 6 Formidable-class warships of the current Singapore Navy, have put the country into the second most powerful position in the region, despite the fact that Singapore only owns 38 pioneering warships in the service.
RSN also equipped with eight Littoral Mission Vessel (photo : RSN)
The main weapons of the Formidable-class warships in Singapore's service today are the world's most modern Harpoon anti-ship missiles, imported from the US by this country.
RTN equipped with one Korean made DW-3000F frigates and two Chinese made Naresuan class frigates (photo : TAF)
The most surprising point is that 5 of the 6 Formidable-class warships that this country owns, up to 5 are built in the country, only the first one is imported from abroad.
And the most surprising is in third place with Thailand. Despite the country's main use of the Chakri Naruebet aircraft carrier for tourism and visitor service, it is still the only country in Southeast Asia that owns its own aircraft carrier.
RTN equipped with four Chinese made Chao Phraya class frigates (photo : RTN)
According to military experts, the world's smallest aircraft carrier that Thailand owns, is currently not capable of deploying aircraft and has a combat value of zero.
RTN also equipped with corvettes : two US Made Ratanakosin class, two British made Kamronsin class, and two Chinese made Pattani class (photo : RTN)
However, the reputation it brings to Thailand, is indisputable, especially when this is the only aircraft carrier operating in the region. Regardless of the fact that Chakri Naruebet is usable or not, it is still the only aircraft carrier in Southeast Asia today.
HTMS Chakri Naruebet the ones and only aircraft carrier in Southeast Asia (photo : RTN)
The surprising point is that Thailand, despite owning the "biggest" aircraft carrier in the region, does not have a submarine in service. Bangkok's plan to buy submarines S26T from China, has so far been postponed indefinitely.
