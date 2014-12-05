Three Strongest Navies in Southeast Asia (Vietnamese Report)

What's new

Three Strongest Navies in Southeast Asia
22 Mei 2021

1621677982487.png

TNI AL equipped with two Martadinata class frigates (photo : TNI AL)

Among the three navies that are said to be the most powerful in Southeast Asia, Thailand unexpectedly comes in third place with its aircraft carrier.

According to data from the newly published Military.Wikia site, the navy has the leading power in Southeast Asia today, which is said to be Indonesia.

1621678031191.png

TNI AL equipped with three Bung Tomo class light frigates (photo : TNI AL)


With a very complex geographical position, this country is required to invest heavily in the navy. Indonesia is also a rare country in the region, capable of building its own frigates.

The country's Martadinata-class missile frigates, locally built by Indonesia, are based on a Dutch license. In addition, the navy is also equipped with Exocet anti-ship missiles from France.

1621678091776.png

TNI AL also equipped with four Diponegoro class corvettes (photo : TNI AL)


In addition to extremely powerful missile frigates, Indonesia also possesses a large submarine fleet, along with the ability to build its own submarines based on technology transfer from South Korea.

In the event of war, the capabilities of the Indonesian navy will be further enhanced, with its excellent self-manufacturing capacity.


1621678163275.png

RSN equipped with six Formidable class frigate (photo : RSN)


Quite surprising when Singapore is said to be the country with the second largest naval power in Southeast Asia today.

In particular, the backbone of this country's navy is stealth frigates, built according to the Formidable class designed and manufactured by France.

1621678220033.png

RSN equipped with six Victory class corvettes (photo : RSN)

All 6 Formidable-class warships of the current Singapore Navy, have put the country into the second most powerful position in the region, despite the fact that Singapore only owns 38 pioneering warships in the service.

1621678277194.png

RSN also equipped with eight Littoral Mission Vessel (photo : RSN)

The main weapons of the Formidable-class warships in Singapore's service today are the world's most modern Harpoon anti-ship missiles, imported from the US by this country.

1621678330967.png

RTN equipped with one Korean made DW-3000F frigates and two Chinese made Naresuan class frigates (photo : TAF)


The most surprising point is that 5 of the 6 Formidable-class warships that this country owns, up to 5 are built in the country, only the first one is imported from abroad.

And the most surprising is in third place with Thailand. Despite the country's main use of the Chakri Naruebet aircraft carrier for tourism and visitor service, it is still the only country in Southeast Asia that owns its own aircraft carrier.

1621678386966.png

RTN equipped with four Chinese made Chao Phraya class frigates (photo : RTN)

According to military experts, the world's smallest aircraft carrier that Thailand owns, is currently not capable of deploying aircraft and has a combat value of zero.

1621678437854.png

RTN also equipped with corvettes : two US Made Ratanakosin class, two British made Kamronsin class, and two Chinese made Pattani class (photo : RTN)

However, the reputation it brings to Thailand, is indisputable, especially when this is the only aircraft carrier operating in the region. Regardless of the fact that Chakri Naruebet is usable or not, it is still the only aircraft carrier in Southeast Asia today.

1621678491562.png

HTMS Chakri Naruebet the ones and only aircraft carrier in Southeast Asia (photo : RTN)

The surprising point is that Thailand, despite owning the "biggest" aircraft carrier in the region, does not have a submarine in service. Bangkok's plan to buy submarines S26T from China, has so far been postponed indefinitely.

kienthuc.net.vn

Ba lực lượng hải quân mạnh nhất Đông Nam Á, bất ngờ với Thái Lan

Trong số ba lực lượng hải quân được cho là mạnh nhất Đông Nam Á, Thái Lan bất ngờ đứng ở vị trí thứ ba với chiếc tàu sân bay chuyên làm du lịch của mình.
kienthuc.net.vn kienthuc.net.vn
 
Wouldn't be surprised if Indonesia eventually goes for an aircraft carrier to secure interests given it's growing economy and volatile neighborhood.
Any such plans to improve specifically blue water capability currently? LHDs, large fleet supports/tankers, carriers, ssns?
The Thai one is seriously only an helicopter carrier. Don't even know if it's operational.
 
List of equipment of the Indonesian Navy


The Indonesian Navy (Indonesian: Tentara Nasional Indonesia-Angkatan Laut, TNI–AL) was founded on 10 September 1945. the Indonesian Navy had about 75,000 active personnel and more than 236 vessels in active service.

The equipment of the Indonesian Navy can be subdivided into: vessels, aircraft, munitions, small arms, vehicles, and attire. These also includes the equipment of the Marine Corps, KOPASKA and Denjaka special forces.

military.wikia.org

List of equipment of the Indonesian Navy

The Indonesian Navy (Indonesian: Tentara Nasional Indonesia-Angkatan Laut, TNI–AL) was founded on 10 September 1945. the Indonesian Navy had about 75,000 active personnel and more than 236 vessels in active service. The equipment of the Indonesian Navy can be subdivided into: vessels, aircraft...
military.wikia.org military.wikia.org
 
The stubborness and inflexibility of choosing overwhelming NATO weapon has affect Singapore defence capabilities, as well as draining her coffer.

As for Vietnam, the navy has been making shrewd purchase from Russia and Israel. But she is proscribe from using China weapons. Again this impede Vietnamese capabilities.
 
Song Hong said:
The stubborness and inflexibility of choosing overwhelming NATO weapon has affect Singapore defence capabilities, as well as draining her coffer.

As for Vietnam, the navy has been making shrewd purchase from Russia and Israel. But she is proscribe from using China weapons. Again this impede Vietnamese capabilities.
Click to expand...
Aside from the production line of new rifles in Z111 factory, I do not know what Vietnam has actually purchased from Israel. Can you clarify more?

Some information which I know are as below:

1. In early 2010s, Vietnam refused to buy Israel's Air Defense System because it was charged very high price by Israeli partner, and then Viettel has successfully developed our own one.

2. The T-54 tanks were initially planned to be upgraded by Israel, but Vietnam refused, again due to high price. We have done the works by ourselves, and now the T-54M upgraded in Vietnam have just been put into service. (and the components are imported from other countries, not any from Israel)

What hardware Israel can actually manufacture, aside from small arms and assembling parts and components made in other countries? They do not have strong metallurgy industry (if any at all), engine manufacture capability (either diesel for tank or propeller for UAV), nor electronic production. All they have are IT and small arms production, AFAIK.

Looking at patents filling in WIPO's annual report in last 10 years, Israel is nowhere near Singapore or Taiwan, let alone China (1st), Japan (3rd), Korea (4th) or Germany (5th), which are among the top 5 together with the US (2nd). They are not even in top 20. Their over-hyped tanks, UAVs, missiles etc. are just assembly works, not unlike Singapore, Indonesia or India.
 
Last edited:
RTN has the most powerful frigate of the 3. Equipped with MK-41 silo that is even capable of housing tomahawk cruise missile for long range attack missile.
 
The Vietnam navy marines looks far more handsome and smart than the army sentry standing outside Hoang Quoc Viet Hanoi.

Look at the rifle, it is Israel Tar21.

1621681367633.png
 
