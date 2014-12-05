Three Strongest Navies in Southeast Asia (Vietnamese Report)

Song Hong said: The stubborness and inflexibility of choosing overwhelming NATO weapon has affect Singapore defence capabilities, as well as draining her coffer.



As for Vietnam, the navy has been making shrewd purchase from Russia and Israel. But she is proscribe from using China weapons. Again this impede Vietnamese capabilities. Click to expand...

Aside from the production line of new rifles in Z111 factory, I do not know what Vietnam has actually purchased from Israel. Can you clarify more?Some information which I know are as below:1. In early 2010s, Vietnam refused to buy Israel's Air Defense System because it was charged very high price by Israeli partner, and then Viettel has successfully developed our own one.2. The T-54 tanks were initially planned to be upgraded by Israel, but Vietnam refused, again due to high price. We have done the works by ourselves, and now the T-54M upgraded in Vietnam have just been put into service. (and the components are imported from other countries, not any from Israel)What hardware Israel can actually manufacture, aside from small arms and assembling parts and components made in other countries? They do not have strong metallurgy industry (if any at all), engine manufacture capability (either diesel for tank or propeller for UAV), nor electronic production. All they have are IT and small arms production, AFAIK.Looking at patents filling in WIPO's annual report in last 10 years, Israel is nowhere near Singapore or Taiwan, let alone China (1st), Japan (3rd), Korea (4th) or Germany (5th), which are among the top 5 together with the US (2nd). They are not even in top 20. Their over-hyped tanks, UAVs, missiles etc. are just assembly works, not unlike Singapore, Indonesia or India.