Three soldiers martyred in two terror attacks in Balochistan and KP. Pakistan security forces conducted operation in Hoshab on Nov 13 in which terrorists suffered heavy losses. Sepoy Ramzan (Sargodha) and Lance Naik Liaqat lqbal (Swabi) sacrificed their lives fighting terrorists. Sepoy lnam Ullah, resident of Lakki Marwat, lost his life while clearing an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by terrorists along a route frequently used by civilians.