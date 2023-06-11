What's new

Three soldiers martyred in area of Miran Shah, North Waziristan

On the night of 9th-10th June 2023, an exchange of fire took place between our troops and terrorists in area of Miran Shah, North Waziristan District.

During intense exchange of fire, Subedar Asghar Ali (age 40 years, resident of Lakki Marwat District), Sepoy Naseem Khan (age 26 years, resident of Lakki Marwat District) & Sepoy Muhammad Zaman (age 22 years, resident of Abbottabad) having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat.

FyUZg6faAAAqgxD
 

