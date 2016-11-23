What's new

Three soldiers martyred, four injured in South Waziristan search operation: ISPR

A

ASKardar

FULL MEMBER
Oct 2, 2019
444
1
804
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan


Three soldiers were martyred on Saturday during a search operation by security forces in South Waziristan, the military's media wing said.

According to a statement by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the three soldiers were martyred as terrorists fired at security forces' blocking position during the operation.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Subedar Nadeem, Sepoy Saleem and Lance Naik Musawar.

Four other soliders were also injured.

https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=236034731046903

In June, two soldiers were martyred and one terrorist was killed during an exchange of fire between a patrolling party of the security forces and a group of terrorists.

A statement from the ISPR said that the attack by terrorists took place 5 kilometres southeast of Ghariom near North Waziristan District and South Waziristan District boundary.

"Captain Sabih and Sepoy Naveed embraced shahadat; while two other soldiers sustained injuries during the incident," read the official statement issued by the military's media wing.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
R Soldier among three martyred by unprovoked Indian firing along LoC: ISPR Strategic & Foreign Affairs 48
Reichsmarschall Three FC soldiers martyred, two others injured in Mustang suicide attack Pakistan's Internal Security 6
Reichsmarschall One soldier martyred, three terrorists killed in Mohmand Agency Pakistan's Internal Security 37
Banglar Bir Captain among three Pakistani soldiers martyred, seven Indian troops killed in LoC shelling Kashmir War 32
Feng Leng Featured Two US Special Op Soldiers Dead, Three Injured in Helicopter Drill Crash Americas 0
Austin Powers Three Turkish soldiers killed in Libya as Haftar’s forces advance on Misrata Middle East & Africa 57
ghost250 Three Myanmar Soldiers Killed as TNLA Attacks Army Convoy in Northern Shan State China & Far East 0
Jyotish At least three Turkish soldiers killed in clashes with PKK in northern Iraq Middle East & Africa 7
Imran Khan Three Indian soldiers killed, two wounded in occupied Kashmir Indian Defence Forum 2
Zarvan US identifies LeT as one of three main threats to its soldiers in Afghanistan Strategic & Foreign Affairs 25

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top