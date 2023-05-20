.,.,.,
Three soldiers embraced shahadat at Security Forces Post in Zarghoon, Marget, Balochistan.
Early this morning, a group of terrorists attacked a Security Forces Post in Zarghoon, Marget Area of Balochistan. The Post was recently established to help check extortion efforts targeting Coal mines in the area. Troops on the Post retaliated readily to the fire raidpushing back the terrorists.
Troops on the Post retaliated readily to the fire raid thereby, pushing back the terrorists. However, in the ensuing heavy exchange of fire three soldiers embraced shahadat.
while one terrorists was sent to hell by the Security forces. Based on follow up ISR effort, likely hideout of fleeing terrorists has been identified in nearby mountains and a deliberate blocking and sanitisation operation has been launched.
Currently, the operation is progressing well and security forces are maintaining pressure to deny terrorists escape from the area. Security Forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.
