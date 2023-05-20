What's new

Three soldiers embraced shahadat at Security Forces Post in Zarghoon, Marget, Balochistan.

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
95,558
104
153,386
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,.,.,
Three soldiers embraced shahadat at Security Forces Post in Zarghoon, Marget, Balochistan.

Early this morning, a group of terrorists attacked a Security Forces Post in Zarghoon, Marget Area of Balochistan. The Post was recently established to help check extortion efforts targeting Coal mines in the area. Troops on the Post retaliated readily to the fire raidpushing back the terrorists.

Troops on the Post retaliated readily to the fire raid thereby, pushing back the terrorists. However, in the ensuing heavy exchange of fire three soldiers embraced shahadat.

while one terrorists was sent to hell by the Security forces. Based on follow up ISR effort, likely hideout of fleeing terrorists has been identified in nearby mountains and a deliberate blocking and sanitisation operation has been launched.

Currently, the operation is progressing well and security forces are maintaining pressure to deny terrorists escape from the area. Security Forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.


FwjpL6LaEAAhbjK
 
D

diligence

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2020
306
-7
585
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ghazi52 said:
.,.,.,
Three soldiers embraced shahadat at Security Forces Post in Zarghoon, Marget, Balochistan.

Early this morning, a group of terrorists attacked a Security Forces Post in Zarghoon, Marget Area of Balochistan. The Post was recently established to help check extortion efforts targeting Coal mines in the area. Troops on the Post retaliated readily to the fire raidpushing back the terrorists.

Troops on the Post retaliated readily to the fire raid thereby, pushing back the terrorists. However, in the ensuing heavy exchange of fire three soldiers embraced shahadat.

while one terrorists was sent to hell by the Security forces. Based on follow up ISR effort, likely hideout of fleeing terrorists has been identified in nearby mountains and a deliberate blocking and sanitisation operation has been launched.

Currently, the operation is progressing well and security forces are maintaining pressure to deny terrorists escape from the area. Security Forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.


FwjpL6LaEAAhbjK
Click to expand...
It's sadening news. This is really the time the nation stands united. These politicians will keep their tamasha going forever. But at least we all need to support our forces against the terrorist attacks. Every one knows that it's a crucial time for Pakistan in the sense that we are focusing more on regional integration and aligning our foreign policy accordingly. And that is not acceptable to many powers. Our future lies with this region and we must decide of our future by our own selves. Hell with the IMF, we can make much much more money from the regional trade than the paltry amount of a billion or so that IMF will give us as loan.
 
K

kingQamaR

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 14, 2017
4,489
-3
4,487
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
Doesn’t help when your former COAS (bajwa) choose pay themselves rather than buy proper military gear. Pakistan military goals is to secure more retail land for themselves

Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un, my dear Bros.
 
Bratva

Bratva

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jun 8, 2010
13,834
67
23,035
Country
Pakistan
Location
Qatar
ghazi52 said:
.,.,.,
Three soldiers embraced shahadat at Security Forces Post in Zarghoon, Marget, Balochistan.

Early this morning, a group of terrorists attacked a Security Forces Post in Zarghoon, Marget Area of Balochistan. The Post was recently established to help check extortion efforts targeting Coal mines in the area. Troops on the Post retaliated readily to the fire raidpushing back the terrorists.

Troops on the Post retaliated readily to the fire raid thereby, pushing back the terrorists. However, in the ensuing heavy exchange of fire three soldiers embraced shahadat.

while one terrorists was sent to hell by the Security forces. Based on follow up ISR effort, likely hideout of fleeing terrorists has been identified in nearby mountains and a deliberate blocking and sanitisation operation has been launched.

Currently, the operation is progressing well and security forces are maintaining pressure to deny terrorists escape from the area. Security Forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.


FwjpL6LaEAAhbjK
Click to expand...


Why ISPR has to lie and make fool of themselves and make them unreliable? They don't know BLA will release the ambush videos in HD and exposing how they sneaked up on the soldiers and mercilessly killed them? There is no heavy exchange of fire or pushing back the attackers. They came undetected, easily ambushed and killed soldiers in standalone checkpost which had no backup or QRF assigned and badily photoshop pics trends continue. Someone should be ashamed of what photoshopping passed away soldiers and the content they put in their Press releases.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Fire exchange took place in area of Arawali, Kurram District, three soldiers embraced Shahadat.
2
Replies
26
Views
982
Riz
Riz
Imran Khan
Six soldier martyred, three terrorists killed in gunfight: ISPR
Replies
3
Views
263
KaiserX
K
Pakistan Ka Beta
Security Forces killed 8 Terrorists in Balochistan , Pakistan - Feb 2023
Replies
1
Views
472
Ali_14
A
ghazi52
Soldier martyred in gunfight with terrorists in Bannu, KPK.
Replies
9
Views
552
Samurai_assassin
Samurai_assassin
ghazi52
Terrorist attack on Pak-Iran border martyrs four soldiers
7 8 9 10 11 12
Replies
176
Views
6K
El Sidd
El Sidd

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom