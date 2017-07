Three security officials killed in Tirah blast01 July, 2017 LANDI KOTAL: A Pakistan Army soldier stands guard in Khyber Agency. PHOTO: APPAt least three security personnel were killed and as many sustained injuries in Tirah, Khyber Agency as a bomb planted on a rutted path went off on Saturday.According to initial reports, the IED was kept on the route that security personnel frequently use for patrolling. Two of the injured personnel are in critical condition, the area’s political administration said.