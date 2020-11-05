What's new

Three Rafale jets arrive in India after flying non-stop from France

This batch is the third set of deliveries of the Rafale aircrafts to the IAF.

In a big boost to the Indian Air Force (IAF), three French Rafale multi-combat fighter jets that took off from France on Wednesday in a non-stop flight to India landed at an IAF base. The jets flew over 7000km with in-flight refuelling.

"The third batch of three Rafale aircraft landed at an IAF base a short while ago. They flew over 7000Km with in-flight refuelling. The aircraft got airborne earlier in the day from #IstresAirBase in France. IAF deeply appreciates the tanker support provided by UAE Air Force," Indian Air Force tweeted.

This batch is the third set of deliveries of the Rafale aircrafts to the IAF. The air force had ordered a total of 36 warplanes at a cost of ₹59,000 crore from France in September 2016. This delivery will take the number of Rafales in the IAF’s inventory to 11.

The second batch of the IAF’s three Rafale fighter jets had reached the Jamnagar airbase in early November last year before they flew to their homebase in Ambala. The first batch of five Rafale jets had reached the Ambala air base on July 29 after which they were formally inducted into the IAF in an event attended by defence minister Rajnath Singh, French defence minister Florence, chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat and air force chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria.


After the Russsian Sukhoi Su-30MKI that entered service in June 1997, the Rafale fighters are the first imported jets to join the IAF in 23 years. The jets are capable of carrying out ground and sea attack, air defence and air superiority, reconnaissance and nuclear strike deterrence. They can carry almost 10 tonnes of weapons. The India-specific enhancements on the Rafales include cold engine start capability to operate from high-altitude bases, radar warning receivers, flight data recorders with storage for 10 hours of data, infrared search and track systems, jammers and towed decoys to ward off incoming missiles.

Three Rafale jets arrive in India after flying non-stop from France

This batch is the third set of deliveries of the Rafale aircrafts to the IAF.
Indus Pakistan said:
Can you gave examples of Muslim countries that are not that but show solidarity to Pakistan?
Yes my friend, our Turk brothers stand with Pakistan through thick and thin all the time. They are currently our most trustworthy Muslim brothers, other than them overall China (non-Muslim) is our all-weather friend.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Yes my friend, our Turk brothers stand with Pakistan through thick and thin all the time. They are currently our most trustworthy Muslim brothers, other than them overall China (non-Muslim) is our all-weather friend.
I engage with Turks almost everyday. Please take it from me they do not stand by Pakistan [you are 100% right they are amongst the most pro-Pakistani people in the world] because we are Muslims. Turkey is a western-centric, secular state. Turks whether they belong to secular, conservative backgrounds all are pro Pakistan. If you speak with them they show solidarity to Pakistan because we have stood by them in their time of need. This same feeling extends to Azerbaijani's who are even more western-centric, secular, with manhy being athiest and have very deep friendship with Israel. Indeed Az victory over Armenia was partly because of Israeli hi-tec platforms used by Azernbaijan. What I am saying is non of this solidarity to Pakistan is based on Islam. One visit to Baku or Azerbaijan will show you how European these countries are. Then we also have China which is entirely a pork eating, athiest country yet is iron-clad with Pakistan. Is it not strange that athiests, Euro-centric secularist countries appear to be in solidarity to Pakistan YET.

Conservative, religious countries like Afghanistan, UAE, Qatar, Oman, Bangladesh etc etc are at best difficult with Pakistan. The take away from all this is there is NO correlation betwen religion and international relationships. It's purely interests. And it's about time Pakistani's STOPPED looking at the world throught prism of religion.
 
Indus Pakistan said:
It's purely interests. And it's about time Pakistani's STOPPED looking at the world throught prism of religion.
I agree with that there is no such thing as ideal UMMAH existent anymore. Saying that regarding Turkey although a sizeable portion of their society is westernized, more and more people are reverting back to Islam there. I have visited the land many times never seen an open display of haram foods apart from the Western-based hotels.
 
UAE is pissing off Pakistan... no worries. These arabs for protecting always come back to Pakistan .
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
I agree with that there is no such thing as UMMAH existent anymore. Saying that regarding Turkey although a sizeable portion of their society is westernized, more and more people are reverting back to Islam there. I have visited the land many times never seen an open display of haram foods apart from the Western-based hotels.
just because we Muslims are not united doesnt mean the concept of Muslim Ummah is obsolete! the whole world wull unite against us (Muslims) and in the end our unity will be our only force our only defense! so rather than ridiculing the concept we should work and pray for Muslim unity!
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
I agree with that there is no such thing as UMMAH existent anymore. Saying that regarding Turkey although a sizeable portion of their society is westernized, more and more people are reverting back to Islam there. I have visited the land many times never seen an open display of haram foods apart from the Western-based hotels.
Few points to note -

  • Ummah never existed other than the Rashidun Caliphate which lasted exactly 29 years.
  • You all know how it ended.
  • Since then the nearly 1,400 years of Islamic history has seen differant Muslim entities fighting, make alliances with kuffar to win against members of their own faith.
  • this has continued into the present age where eveery Muslim country is doing what has been the norm in history. Looking after itself or perish.

With regards to Turkey they never left Islam. It is just that Turks have a verey European take on Islam almost similar how Europeans have a take on Christianity. They do not appply it's legal or moral codes in their national life. Turkish law is entirely secular and will remain so. Even Erdogan is on record saying Turkey's strength is secularism.

  • a good measure is hoe alcohol is on ale openly in Turkey. Landing at the new Istanbul Airport the first thing I was greated with was massive hoardings for alcohol drinks.
  • on one side of street you see scantly clad women and on other hijab wearing women which is exactly what you see in London just underlying that Turkey has Euro-centric culture.
 
newb3e said:
just because we Muslims are not united doesnt mean the concept of Muslim Ummah
We are not United because we are weak and victims of greed and lack of faith. Inshallah one day a leader will emerge amongst us that will unify the scattered ummah. That day will come very soon.
 
An early April 2018 report of the Turkish Ministry of Education, titled "The Youth is Sliding to Deism", observed that an increasing number of pupils in İmam Hatip schools was abandoning Islam in favour of deism. The report's publication generated large-scale controversy amongst conservative Muslim groups in Turkish society. Progressive Islamic theologian Mustafa Öztürk noted the deist trend a year earlier, arguing that the "very archaic, dogmatic notion of religion" held by the majority of those claiming to represent Islam was causing “the new generations [to get] indifferent, even distant, to the Islamic worldview.” Despite lacking reliable statistical data, numerous anecdotes appear to point in this direction. Although some commentators claim the secularisation is merely a result of Western influence or even a "conspiracy", some commentators, even some pro-government ones, have come to conclude that "the real reason for the loss of faith in Islam is not the West but Turkey itself.[18]
 
Indus Pakistan said:
on one side of street you see scantly clad women and on other hijab wearing women which is exactly what you see in London just underlying that Turkey has Euro-centric culture.
Can't blame the poor Turks for the sights we see, most of their lives they lived under the Kemalist secularelist banner. Things are changing rapidly there,hopefully they will revert to their USMANI and Islamic roots.
 
