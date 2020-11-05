Three Rafale jets arrive in India after flying non-stop from France

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said: Yes my friend, our Turk brothers stand with Pakistan through thick and thin all the time. They are currently our most trustworthy Muslim brothers, other than them overall China (non-Muslim) is our all-weather friend. Click to expand...

I engage with Turks almost everyday. Please take it from me they do not stand by Pakistan [you are 100% right they are amongst the most pro-Pakistani people in the world] because we are Muslims. Turkey is a western-centric, secular state. Turks whether they belong to secular, conservative backgrounds all are pro Pakistan. If you speak with them they show solidarity to Pakistan because we have stood by them in their time of need. This same feeling extends to Azerbaijani's who are even more western-centric, secular, with manhy being athiest and have very deep friendship with Israel. Indeed Az victory over Armenia was partly because of Israeli hi-tec platforms used by Azernbaijan. What I am saying is non of this solidarity to Pakistan is based on Islam. One visit to Baku or Azerbaijan will show you how European these countries are. Then we also have China which is entirely a pork eating, athiest country yet is iron-clad with Pakistan. Is it not strange that athiests, Euro-centric secularist countries appear to be in solidarity to Pakistan YET.Conservative, religious countries like Afghanistan, UAE, Qatar, Oman, Bangladesh etc etc are at best difficult with Pakistan. The take away from all this is there is NO correlation betwen religion and international relationships. It's purely interests. And it's about time Pakistani's STOPPED looking at the world throught prism of religion.